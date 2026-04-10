NEAF 2026 returns to New York this weekend with all-star astronaut lineup and 'world's largest' space expo

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Skyline of Downtown Manhattan at night with a composite vertical Milky way view in the sky.

Thousands of enthusiasts, professionals and curious skywatchers will gather this weekend for the world’s largest and most spectacular astronomy and space expo.

The Northeast Astronomy Forum & Space Expo 2026 (NEAF) takes place April 11–12 at Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York, and marks the event's 35th year. The two-day event features space talks with NASA experts, cutting-edge tech and hands-on stargazing experiences.

Over the years, NEAF has grown into "the world renowned forum of space and astronomy interests" and "the preeminent symposium for award winning talks, workshops, classes and conferences," drawing more than 4,000 professionals, amateurs and space enthusiasts annually, all coming together to share interests and passions, NEAF producer Ed Siemenn told Space.com.

More than 100 vendors and exhibitors from around the world attend NEAF, representing major manufacturers and dealers. That breadth, Siemenn noted, makes it "one of the largest trade shows and collaborative venues of its kind in the world" as well as "an enthusiast’s shopping paradise."

"NEAF is a true ‘Forum’ of events for anyone who has gazed upward to the night sky and found a curiosity to understand the cosmos that lies beyond our own thin atmosphere," Siemenn said. "Each year NEAF searches the globe to present an all star line up of amazing guests that are making history today. Nowhere else can you find such an exciting array of programs brought together in one place and at one time."

The exhibit hall spans telescope makers, imaging equipment providers, astronomy clubs and space organizations, complemented by live demonstrations, solar observing, beginner telescope sessions, planetarium programming and a large raffle.

Among this year's standout speakers is Anna Fisher , a trailblazing NASA astronaut and one of the first women to fly in space. She made history in 1984 aboard the space shuttle Discovery on mission STS-51A, helping to capture and return two malfunctioning satellites — one of the most technically challenging rescue operations ever performed in orbit. A physician as well as an astronaut, she later became the first mother to travel to space, and has played a key role in shaping NASA’s human spaceflight programs through decades of service.

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Joining her is Pettit, a veteran NASA astronaut known for his long-duration missions aboard the International Space Station and his approach to science in microgravity. Pettit has spent more than a year in space across multiple missions, conducting experiments ranging from fluid physics to orbital photography, while also gaining a following for his striking images of Earth and the cosmos taken from orbit. His work blends engineering, science and creativity, offering a unique perspective on life and research in space.

Other notable speakers in this year's lineup include veteran astronauts and leading space science voices, such as Robert Gibson (Hoot Gibson), Michelle Thaller, Ken Kremer, David McComas, Mike Ciannilli, Jim Garvin, Gerry Griffin and Kevin Schindler. The event will be hosted by NEAF Talks Master of Ceremonies Vince Coulehan and Space.com's own skywatching columnist Joe Rao , who will help open the ceremony on Saturday. A full schedule of events is available online .

Presentations will cover human spaceflight, astrophysics, mission operations and ongoing exploration efforts, reflecting NEAF’s long-standing focus on both education and inspiration, according to the event program .

Leading up to the main event, the Northeast Astro-Imaging Conference ( NEAIC ) will run April 9–10, offering workshops and talks dedicated to astrophotography techniques, processing workflows and advanced imaging tools for beginners and experienced imagers alike.

Tickets are available in advance online or at the door, with free admission for children and college students with valid ID. One-day passes start at $41, or $75 for both days when purchased online, with higher prices at the door.

"Quite simply — if space and astronomy interest you, then you don’t want to miss NEAF," Siemenn said.