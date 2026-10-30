Ghostly Cat's Head Nebula haunts the cosmos | Space photo of the day for Oct. 30, 2026

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Three views of the Cat's Head Nebula. A visible light image captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope (left); a mid-infrared image taken by James Webb Space Telescope (center); and the James Webb Space Telescope's near-infrared view (right). (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI; Image Processing: Joseph DePasquale (STScI))

This "cat's head" would work perfectly in a witch's cauldron, glowing red "eyes" and all.

Just in time for Halloween, we have new, ghostly views of the Cat's Eye Nebula haunting the outer reaches of the cosmos.

What is it?

This nebula earned its name from its distinctive "cat's head" shape, which you can see on the left-hand side of these two images snapped by both the Hubble and James Webb Space Telescopes . In these new images, you can even see the cat's glowing red "eye," which experts suggest could be a young star trapped in the nebula's dusty clutches.

A visible light image of the Cat's Head Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. The nebula's distinctive "cat's head" shape was formed over eons by intense ultraviolet radiation and winds of gases streaming from massive stars in the Carina Nebula. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI; Image Processing: Joseph DePasquale (STScI))

Found about 7,500 light-years away from Earth, this star-forming region can be found within the larger Carina Nebula .

As the stars in the Carina Nebula continue to form, grow and evolve over time, the Nebula itself will change and eventually, this "cat's head" won't look much like a cat anymore. But for now, we can enjoy this vision of a domestic cat somehow depicted in this colossal tour of gas and dust.

Why is it incredible?

As a special Halloween treat, we have not one, but three new images of the cosmic cat's head.

In the snapshot captured by Hubble, we can see the nebula in visible light. This view shows the nebula as a brown pillar of dust embedded in a hazy, almost rainbow field of dust and gas. These colors are captured through Hubble's filters that can see the light coming from oxygen, hydrogen and sulfur and the light scattered by nebula dust.

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JWST also took a look at this cat's head, observing the nebula in near- and mid-infrared wavelengths.

By looking at the same objects in space through different wavelengths and with different instruments and telescopes, we can uncover completely new and different details about these far-off celestial objects.