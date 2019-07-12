Apollo 11 Gift Guide: Moon Landing Toys and Memorabilia to Celebrate

Space fans around the world are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing this month. NASA astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first people to set foot on the moon on July 20, 1969, four days after they launched on their historic mission.

To help you celebrate the Apollo anniversary, Space.com has rounded up some of the coolest Apollo toys, gifts and accessories for "lunatics" looking for lunar landing memorabilia. Be sure to also check out our Apollo 11 books guide and our list of Apollo anniversary events.

Lego Apollo 11 Lunar Lander | $100 from Lego Lego teamed up with NASA to make this special Apollo anniversary building set. The 1,087-piece kit includes the "Eagle" lunar module that brought Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to the lunar surface on July 20, 1969. Read the full story here.

Celestron Telescope Bundle | $60 on Amazon For this special Apollo 50th anniversary bundle, Celestron's classic beginner telescope features a real photo of the moon. The 76-mm reflector telescope comes with two eyepieces, a moon-gazing guide and a commemorative Apollo 11 coin.



Apollo Mini Messenger Bag | $39 on Amazon This messenger bag features a replica of the moon maps that NASA's Apollo astronauts used. Landing sites for all the Apollo missions as well as the lunar features are labeled on the maps. The bag is big enough to hold a 13-inch laptop. View Deal

3D Apollo Model Kits | $25 on Amazon Metal Earth, a company known for its tiny, shiny model kits, is offering a special combo of Apollo sets for the 50th anniversary. You can get the lunar and command modules as well as the Saturn V rocket for $25 on Amazon.

Apollo 11 Command Module Mug | $25 on Amazon This collectible ceramic mug is modeled after the Apollo 11 command module, "Columbia." It features an astronaut in an Apollo spacesuit looking out the window.

Apollo 11 Commemorative Silver Dollar | $85 on Amazon Even the U.S. Mint is getting in the Apollo spirit — the entity in charge of producing the nation's currency has created a special line of Apollo 11 50th anniversary coins. This silver dollar is $85 on Amazon, but there are six other types of Apollo anniversary coins in the collection ranging in price from $30 to $460. You can explore the entire collection here.

