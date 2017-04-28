The Lego Has Landed! NASA Apollo Saturn V Moon Landing Set in Pictures

The Lego Has Landed

Lego

NASA's iconic Saturn V moon rocket and Apollo lunar landings get the Lego treatment in the NASA Apollo Saturn V Lego set. The epic set debuts in June 2017 for $119.99 and has 1,969 (to celebrate the 1st lunar landing by Apollo 11 on July 20, 1969)!

This view: No Apollo Lego set is complete without a lunar lander, and that's true with the NASA Apollo Saturn V. Here you can recreate Neil Armstrong's "one giant leap," plant a flag and more using some new microfigures from Lego. The set was designed by Lego fans Felix Stiessen and Valerie Roche, and was selected for release under the company's Lego Ideas program.

The Might Saturn V

Lego

NASA's Saturn V rocket stood 363 feet tall. Lego's version is a 1:110 scale model. It is over 39 inches (100 centimeters) tall -

An Apollo Mission in Stages

Lego

The Lego Saturn V rocket separates into its main stages, as seen here. It also comes with an Apollo capsule (shown after an ocean splashdown) and a lunar lander.

Standing Tall

Lego

Here's a look at the Lego Saturn V in all its glory. The extreme detail is sure to delight both Lego and space fans. We can just imagine the launchpad MOCs (my own creations) and more that this set will inspire.

Lego Stage Separation

Lego

This view shows how the different Saturn V stages fit together in the Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V set. Look close and you'll see the Apollo lunar lander inside its protective fairing beneath the command module above!

Build Your Own Apollo Mission

Lego

Here's what you'll be able to build with the Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V. The set includes the might Saturn V rocket (left), as well as an Apollo lunar lander with three astronaut microfigures (a new piece for 2017), the command module capsule after splashdown and three stands for horizontal display. There's also an booklet that includes instructions and history on the Apollo and Saturn V programs.

On a Lego Moon

Lego

This closeup of the Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V lunar lander shows some tantalizing gold pieces, as well as printing (they don't look like stickers to us) to simulate the windows on the lander, as well as the American flag and Apollo spacesuits.

Lego Splashdown!

Lego

You have to give it to Lego, we wouldn't have thought to use hinge parts to serve as inflatable balloons around the bottom of this Apollo capsule. What looks like more detailed printing rounds out the cone piece to give it that capsule feel.

A Box to Remember

Lego

Here's a look at the box front for the Lego NASA Apollo Saturn V set.

An Apollo Mission in Pictures

Lego

The back of the box includes a detailed look at the stages of NASA's Apollo moon missions. Lego advises that the NASA Apollo Saturn V set is for builders age 14 and up. But there is a ton of detail and fun for space and Lego fans of all ages to enjoy with this set! Read our full story on this epic set's reveal.

