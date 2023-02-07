Save up to $280 with Anycubic's Valentine's Day 3D printer deals

Why buy a Valentine's Day gift when you can make one? Well now you can, for a discount too, as these Anycubic 3D printers are up to $280 off.

There's currently $280 off (opens in new tab) the Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K and you can still save big on other models on their site, some of which feature on our best 3D printers guide. When it comes to 3D printers, Anycubic is a well-known and trusted manufacturer and there's a great selection of their 3D printer deals ahead of Valentine's Day to check out.

As well as the Photon Mono X 6K, you can currently pick up Anycubic's Photon Mono 4K and Kobra plus with sizable discounts, $100 off (opens in new tab) and $120 off (opens in new tab) respectively. There's 14 days remaining for these deals on the website so you'll want to make sure you bag a bargain while stocks last. Whether you're new to printing, a hobbyist or a veteran looking for some serious equipment, there's a 3D printer on their website to suit you.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K was $689 now $409 from Anycubic (opens in new tab). Save $280 on an excellent fast-printing printer that can offer large builds too. It's a resin 3D printer that can print up to 80mm per hour and offers a print volume of 245 x 197 x 122mm (H x W x D) at a time. The machines dimentions are 475 x 290 x 270mm (H x W x D).

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Photon Mono 4K was $289 now $189 from Anycubic (opens in new tab). Save $100 on a 3D printer that offers a cheaper, but still more than handy option to the model above. A print speed of 50mm an hour and a build volume of 165 x 132 x 85mm (H x W x D) combined with printing accuracy means this is pretty good value for money and more affordable than the model above.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Kobra Plus was $499 now $379 from Anycubic (opens in new tab). Save $120 on a 3D printer that offers you an auto-levelling system, a large build volume of 350 x 300 x 300mm (H x W x D) and a fast printing speed of 100mm per second. This printer doesn't use resin but a PLA filament.

There's a lot to like about the printers on offer here and not just discounts they come with. Firstly, looking at the biggest saving, which coincidentally is the most premium printer above. The Photon Mono X 6K printer offers a print speed of 80mm per hour and a print volume of 245 x 197 x 122mm (H x W x D) at a time. There's also high light transmittance, a 350:1 contrast ratio and a $280 discount (opens in new tab), so what's not to like?

Then, there's the Photon Mono 4K which is a far more affordable option for 3D printing than the Mono X 6K. For your money you get a printer that has a print speed of 50mm an hour and a build volume of 165 x 132 x 85mm (H x W x D). 4K resolution and a monochrome screen of 6.23 inches means the $100 saving (opens in new tab) is great value.

Lastly, but definitely by no means least, $120 off (opens in new tab) the Kobra Plus is also great value because you get an auto-levelling system, a large build volume of 350 x 300 x 300mm (H x W x D) and a fast printing speed of 100mm per second.

As mentioned earlier, there's 14 days to make the most of these Valentine's Day deals, so you'll want to make sure you do while stocks last. You'll also find deals on the Photon Mono X2 ($100 off (opens in new tab)), Kobra Neo ($50 off (opens in new tab)) and Kobra Go ($40 off (opens in new tab)).

If you need some ideas on what to print, then you can check out our guide to the best free 3D prints for sci-fi fans, which has loads of cool models that you can download and print for free.

