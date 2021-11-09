Save $25 on an Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote from Best Buy

You can save $25 and watch a lot of awesome sci-fi content when you grab a 4K Amazon Fire TV stick with Alexa Voice Remote from Best Buy - which is a Black Friday price guarantee.

This means you can enjoy awesome new TV shows and movies like "The Expanse" and "The Tomorrow War" (which both feature on our top sci-fi movies and TV shows to watch on Amazon list) while saving 50%. This particular Fire Stick can be voice activated and will allow you to stream content in 4k.

Best Buy's 4K Amazon Fire TV stick deal offers the streaming device for $24.99, down from its usual $49.99, a fantastic savings, plus we know there won't be a better price for Black Friday. The Fire TV Stick will also allow you to watch brilliant sci-fi content on other streaming platforms too like Netflix and Disney Plus, providing you have a subscription.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote $49.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote $49.99 now $24.99 from Best Buy.

Related: The best sci-fi movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix

More: The best sci-fi movies and TV shows to stream on Disney Plus

Amazon Prime Video has some of the best sci-fi content available to stream and this includes "The Expanse," a TV show about the discovery of alien life, interplanetary threats and a huge conspiracy to end all life on Earth. All five series are top-quality viewing and season six will be released in December which is even more reason to get the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

If movies are more your thing, Amazon has plenty of blockbusters to keep you entertained this holiday season. "The Tomorrow War" stars Chris Pratt and is about a bunch of soldiers who travel back in time to the present day and recruit people to join mankind's fight against aliens. Amazon is also home to the Alien franchise (annoyingly not Alien 2 which is on Disney Plus) and the Predator films.

With the holiday season upon us and people spending more time inside, this 50% saving has come at the right time as the Amazon Fire TV Stick could be the perfect way to keep you and your family entertained this winter.