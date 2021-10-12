Alien streaming guide: Where to watch the Alien movies online

The Alien franchise includes some of the best space horror movies and some of the best space movies in general. Many of the movies cover different genres with the original Alien more of a creepy thriller while Aliens is a more action-packed take on space horror. Alternatively, there's the far more philosophical Prometheus and the misfiring Alien vs. Predator duo which seemed like such a good idea on paper. Okay, so not every single Alien movie is a hit, but they all (almost) offer some redeeming benefits. If you're keen to learn more about the lore and the Alien universe timeline, you need to watch them all and ideally in order so you can see exactly how things evolve.

Whatever your tastes, you'll no doubt enjoy taking a look at how we've tallied up the Alien movies, ranked worst to best . Spoiler alert: Alien vs. Predator doesn't fare well here.

Got this far and developed some strong opinions about our line up? Convinced yourself that Alien Resurrection is far better than anyone is willing to say? This is the ideal time to dive into a massive binge-watching session so you can see if your initial impressions were accurate or not. Or perhaps you might simply want to revel in the wonders of the first two movies and tentatively dip your toe into the later entries another day.

Whatever the plan, you probably want to know how best to watch them all. Read on as we pick out the best streaming options for each Alien movie, whether you live in the U.S. or the U.K. We’ve also looked at whether you can watch each movie in 4K or HD.

Alien Streaming: Where to watch the Alien movies in the U.S.?

If you want to watch the Alien movies in the U.S., there are a few different ways you can do so. Unfortunately, unless you buy or rent the movies, there's no one service that has all the movies to binge-watch together.

If you're a keen fan of streaming services, it's possible to stream just over half of the movies via Sling TV, DIRECTV, Spectrum on Demand, AMC+, and fuboTV. All those services include Alien, Aliens, Alien 3, Alien Resurrection, and Alien vs. Predator.

If you want to stream Alien: Covenant, it's only available on DIRECTV, fuboTV, and Spectrum on Demand. It is also available to stream via FXNOW as well. Alien vs. Predator: Requiem is also available on DIRECTV as well as HBO and HBO Max.

Wondering about Prometheus? It's a good film, but it's not actually available to stream anywhere at the moment. Instead, you'll need to rent or buy it to watch it digitally and instantly. On the plus side, you can rent or buy it in 4K via Amazon, Apple iTunes, DIRECTV, or Vudu. HD versions are also available through Redbox, Google Play, YouTube, AMC on Demand, and the Microsoft Store.

The full crew from Alien. (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The first Alien movie is also available to rent or buy in 4K via Apple iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, and DIRECTV, with HD copies purchasable from Redbox, Google Play, YouTube, AMC on Demand, and DIRECTV. Alien: Covenant is also available to buy or rent in both 4K and HD depending on your choice of service, but it’s available across all of the above.

Aliens, Alien 3, Alien vs. Predator, and Alien vs Predator: Requiem are all only available in HD, but you can rent or buy them all from Redbox, Apple iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, AMC on Demand, Microsoft Store, and DIRECTV.

The best bet here is to pick your favorite streaming or online store so you can consolidate your purchases. Some retailers also have sales on, so keep an eye out if you're willing to wait a bit longer to watch the franchise. We've summarized all your options below:

US streaming

Alien: Sling TV, DIRECTV, Spectrum on Demand, AMC+, fuboTV

Aliens: Sling TV, DIRECTV, Spectrum on Demand, AMC+, fuboTV

Alien 3: Sling TV, DIRECTV, Spectrum on Demand, AMC+, fuboTV

Alien Resurrection: Sling TV, DIRECTV, Spectrum on Demand, AMC+, fuboTV

Prometheus: N/A

Alien Covenant: DIRECTV, Spectrum on Demand, fuboTV, FXNow

Alien vs Predator: Sling TV, DIRECTV, Spectrum on Demand, AMC+, fuboTV

Alien vs Predator Requiem: HBO Max, DIRECTV

US rent/buy

Alien:

HD - Redbox, iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, AMC on Demand, Microsoft Store, DIRECTV.

4K - Amazon, Vudu, DIRECTV

Aliens: Redbox, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, AMC on Demand, Microsoft Store, DIRECTV

Alien 3: Redbox, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, AMC on Demand, Microsoft Store, DIRECTV

Alien Resurrection:

Redbox, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, AMC on Demand, Microsoft Store, DIRECTV

Prometheus:

HD - Redbox, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, AMC on Demand, Microsoft Store

4K - Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, DIRECTV

Alien Covenant:

HD - Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, AMC on Demand, Microsoft Store

4K - Redbox, Amazon, Vudu, DIRECTV

Alien vs Predator: Redbox, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, AMC on Demand, Microsoft Store, DIRECTV

Alien vs Predator Requiem: Redbox, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, AMC on Demand, Microsoft Store, DIRECTV.

US buy

Alien: HD Blu-ray / 4K Blu-ray

Aliens: HD Blu-ray

Alien 3: HD Blu-ray

Alien Resurrection: HD Blu-ray

Prometheus: HD Blu-ray / 4K Blu-ray

Alien Covenant: HD Blu-ray / 4K Blu-ray

Alien vs Predator: HD Blu-ray

Alien vs Predator Requiem: HD Blu-ray

Alien Streaming: Where to watch Alien movies in the U.K.?

Watching the Alien movies in the U.K. requires using different streaming or online stores to the U.S., but it's still fairly simple to do.

To stream the Alien franchise, your options are a little limited admittedly. All eight movies are available via Virgin TV Go, but if you aren't a Virgin Media customer, you won't be able to watch them here.

Instead, the only other streaming options are limited to just two movies. It's possible to stream Aliens and Prometheus via Disney Plus, with Prometheus available in 4K. Otherwise, you'll need to rent or buy the other six films.

For the best picture quality, Alien, Alien: Covenant, and Prometheus are all available in 4K via Apple iTunes, with CHILI also offering them both in 4K to rent or buy.

A scene from the movie Prometheus. (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

If you're happy with HD, or don't have the right equipment for 4K, then the options are much more varied. All eight Alien movies are available to rent or buy from Amazon, Microsoft Store, Rakuten TV, iTunes, Google Play, Sky Store, YouTube, and CHILI.

Like with the U.S., it's a good idea to keep an eye out for any sales that reduce the price of the movies, assuming you’re okay with waiting a while to watch the films.

Much like the U.S., if you want to watch all the Alien movies, you'll almost certainly need to watch them across multiple services unless you choose to rent or buy them from your favorite online store.

UK streaming

Alien: Virgin TV Go

Aliens: Disney Plus, Virgin TV Go

Alien 3: Virgin TV Go

Alien Resurrection: Virgin TV Go

Prometheus: Disney Plus, Virgin TV Go

Alien Covenant: Virgin TV Go

Alien vs Predator: Virgin TV Go

Alien vs Predator Requiem: Virgin TV Go

UK rent/buy digital

Alien: Amazon, Microsoft Store, Rakuten TV, iTunes, Google Play, Sky Store, YouTube, and CHILI

Aliens: Amazon, Microsoft Store, Rakuten TV, iTunes, Google Play, Sky Store, YouTube, and CHILI

Alien 3: Amazon, Microsoft Store, Rakuten TV, iTunes, Google Play, Sky Store, YouTube, and CHILI

Alien Resurrection: Amazon, Microsoft Store, Rakuten TV, iTunes, Google Play, Sky Store, YouTube, and CHILI

Prometheus: Amazon, Microsoft Store, Rakuten TV, iTunes, Google Play, Sky Store, YouTube, and CHILI

Alien Covenant: Amazon, Microsoft Store, Rakuten TV, iTunes, Google Play, Sky Store, YouTube, and CHILI

Alien vs Predator: Amazon, Microsoft Store, Rakuten TV, iTunes, Google Play, Sky Store, YouTube, and CHILI

Alien vs Predator Requiem: Amazon, Microsoft Store, Rakuten TV, iTunes, Google Play, Sky Store, YouTube, and CHILI

UK Blu-ray

Alien: HD Blu-ray / 4K Blu-ray

Aliens: HD Blu-ray

Alien 3: HD Blu-ray

Alien Resurrection: HD Blu-ray

Prometheus: HD Blu-ray / 4K Blu-ray

Alien Covenant: HD Blu-ray / 4K Blu-ray

Alien vs Predator: HD Blu-ray

Alien vs Predator Requiem: HD Blu-ray