Satisfy your hunger with these five dishes hatched from the new 'Alien: The Official Cookbook' (exclusive)

Cooking and Ridley Scott's "Alien" aren't something you'd think go together, but they're pretty tasty.

Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi horror hybrid, " Alien ," might not immediately come to mind when thinking of fun menu planning, especially when recalling Kane's stomach-churning chestburster scene while the Nostromo crew was having a final meal before returning to cryosleep.

Nevertheless, London-based Titan Books is serving up a mouthwatering new cookbook themed to the "Alien" movies and franchise that might have you yearning for a hunger-stimulating hike around LV-426 before chowing down.

Written by Chris-Rachael Oseland, " Alien: The Official Cookbook " recently landed in stores with 144 pages aimed at terrifying your taste buds — and Space.com has a special exclusive preview of five killer dishes to die for.

Image 1 of 4 A cosmic recipe from a "Alien: The Official Cookbook" by Chris-Rachael Oseland. (Image credit: Titan Books) Image 2 of 4 A cosmic recipe from a "Alien: The Official Cookbook" by Chris-Rachael Oseland. (Image credit: Titan Books) Image 3 of 4 A cosmic recipe from a "Alien: The Official Cookbook" by Chris-Rachael Oseland. (Image credit: Titan Books) Image 4 of 4 A cosmic recipe from a "Alien: The Official Cookbook" by Chris-Rachael Oseland. (Image credit: Titan Books)

Each of the hardback's chapters is broken down according to the Xenomorph's disturbing life cycle, with individual sections devoted to recipes relating to Eggs, Facehuggers, Chestbursters, and Queens.

All combined, "Alien: The Official Cookbook" hatches 50 "Alien"-centric recipes inspired by the cult favorite franchise, showcasing recipes like Avocado Xenomorph Eggs, Red Pepper Quiche With Sausage Chestburster, Chicken Facehugger Cordon Bleu, Stuffed Fig Xenomorph Eggs, and Ginger, Avocado & Coconut Mousse.

Now grab your best cutlery, bring a monstrous appetite, and check out these out-of-this-world appetizers, entrees, snacks, and desserts in the gallery below!

All provided material taken from "Alien: The Official Cookbook" by Chris-Rachael Oseland, published by Titan Books © 2021 20th Century Studios.

