Xenomorphs strike terror in deep space in Marvel Comics' 'Alien: Black, White & Blood'

Just in time for Halloween, the xenomorphs are back and scarier than ever.

Following previous projects that saw iconic Marvel Comics characters stripped down to bare hues in "Black, White & Red" and "Black, White & Blood" anthology titles starring Deadpool, Darth Vader, Wolverine, Marvel Zombies and more, the iconic publisher has now turned its minimalist palette to the realm of the xenomorphs with "Alien: Black, White & Blood #1" coming to comic shops and digital on Feb. 7, 2024.

Written by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Ryan Cady, and Stephanie Phillips, this debut installment of the fearsome four-issue series attacks the marketplace accented with arresting artwork from Michael Dowling, Devmalya Pramanik and Marcelo Ferreira.

This bloody-good miniseries comes from a partnership between Marvel Comics and 20th Century Studios and showcases illustrations brought to life in beautiful black, white, red — and, perhaps a startling splash of green.

"Alien: Black, White & Blood #1" cover by Ryan Stegman. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Here's the official synopses for the premiere issue detailing how the horror unfolds:

"Superstars Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing ("Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty," "Guardians of the Galaxy") and brilliant artist Michael Dowling ("Black Cat," "Amazing Spider-Man") kick off 'Utopia,' a generations-spanning saga that will be told across all four issues! Soaring through space to find a perfect world, a society descends into darkness as they're shaped by their fear of the xenomorphs!

"Fan-favorite writer Ryan Cady ("Winter Guard") and Marvel newcomer Devmalya Pramanik explore the limits of compassion in 'Maternal Instincts.' On a deep space vessel, a small child is the sole survivor of a xenomorph slaughter and her only hope for salvation is the ship's comforting and guiding AI computer unit.

"Rising stars Stephanie Phillips ("Capwolf & the Howling Commandos," "Cosmic Ghost Rider") and Marcelo Ferreira ("Moon Knight: City of the Dead") deliver a tale of guts, glory and the most exhilarating of games in 'The Hunt.' Xenomorphs become the main attraction when Weyland-Yutani gives wealthy thrill-seekers a chance to hunt down the galaxy's deadliest species."

Marvel's engaging new "Black, White & Blood" release is offered in the perfect format to give avid fans a stark take on those deadly acid-spewing killing machines first introduced in director Ridley Scott's original 1979 classic, "Alien." Game over, man!

Marvel Comics' "Alien: Black, White & Blood #1" invades Earth on Feb. 7, 2024.