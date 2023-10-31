Xenomorphs strike terror in deep space in Marvel Comics' 'Alien: Black, White & Blood'

By Jeff Spry
published

In space, everyone will hear you scream when this limited-palette miniseries strikes in 2024.

a skeletal alien with no eyes bares its sharp teeth
Art from "Alien: Black, White & Blood #1." (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Just in time for Halloween, the xenomorphs are back and scarier than ever.

Following previous projects that saw iconic Marvel Comics characters stripped down to bare hues in "Black, White & Red" and "Black, White & Blood" anthology titles starring Deadpool, Darth Vader, Wolverine, Marvel Zombies and more, the iconic publisher has now turned its minimalist palette to the realm of the xenomorphs with "Alien: Black, White & Blood #1" coming to comic shops and digital on Feb. 7, 2024.

Written by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Ryan Cady, and Stephanie Phillips, this debut installment of the fearsome four-issue series attacks the marketplace accented with arresting artwork from Michael Dowling, Devmalya Pramanik and Marcelo Ferreira. 

This bloody-good miniseries comes from a partnership between Marvel Comics and 20th Century Studios and showcases illustrations brought to life in beautiful black, white, red — and, perhaps a startling splash of green.

"Alien: Black, White & Blood #1" cover by Ryan Stegman. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Here's the official synopses for the premiere issue detailing how the horror unfolds:

"Superstars Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing ("Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty," "Guardians of the Galaxy") and brilliant artist Michael Dowling ("Black Cat," "Amazing Spider-Man") kick off 'Utopia,' a generations-spanning saga that will be told across all four issues! Soaring through space to find a perfect world, a society descends into darkness as they're shaped by their fear of the xenomorphs!  

"Fan-favorite writer Ryan Cady ("Winter Guard") and Marvel newcomer Devmalya Pramanik explore the limits of compassion in 'Maternal Instincts.' On a deep space vessel, a small child is the sole survivor of a xenomorph slaughter and her only hope for salvation is the ship's comforting and guiding AI computer unit.

"Rising stars Stephanie Phillips ("Capwolf & the Howling Commandos," "Cosmic Ghost Rider") and Marcelo Ferreira ("Moon Knight: City of the Dead") deliver a tale of guts, glory and the most exhilarating of games in 'The Hunt.' Xenomorphs become the main attraction when Weyland-Yutani gives wealthy thrill-seekers a chance to hunt down the galaxy's deadliest species."

Marvel's engaging new "Black, White & Blood" release is offered in the perfect format to give avid fans a stark take on those deadly acid-spewing killing machines first introduced in director Ridley Scott's original 1979 classic, "Alien." Game over, man! 

Marvel Comics' "Alien: Black, White & Blood #1" invades Earth on Feb. 7, 2024.

Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.