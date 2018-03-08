'Stargate Origins' Returns Tonight with 3 Final Episodes

The web series "Stargate Origins" will release its final three episodes tonight (March 8) at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PST).

The series episodes, each one about 10 minutes long, are available to paid subscribers on the streaming site Stargate Command. A one-time payment of $20 allows access to all of the new episodes, as well as all previous "Stargate" TV seasons and movies until May 15, representatives have said.

The site also has commentary on each episode and videos with the cast and crew, including a new one (above) showing actor Daniel Rashid getting into character as Kasuf, who played an essential role in the first "Stargate" film.

In the final three episodes, according to a statement, Catherine Langford (Ellie Gall) and her allies come together to stop the Nazi occultist Wilhelm Brücke (Aylam Orian), but a new presence brings danger to everyone on Abydos, the planet reached by passing through the Stargate.

You can see behind-the-scenes photos of "Stargate Origins," including some Space.com exclusives, in a gallery here.

