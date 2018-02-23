'Stargate Origins' Episodes 3 and 4 Released! Watch New Teaser Trailer

Two more 10-minute episodes of "Stargate Origins" are now available for paid viewers on Stargate Command.

A new teaser trailer hints at what's to come for Catherine Langford and the other heroes of the "Stargate" prequel series, whose first three episodes came out last week. Access on Stargate Command costs $20, which also lets viewers watch all previous TV series and movies. The new approximately 10-minute episodes will be available online until May 15, Stargate Command representatives have said.

In the promo, Langford's quest to save her father broadens as the Nazis' plans develop further and a powerful new player emerges.

The "Stargate" franchise includes four TV series, including an animated series, and three movies; "Origins" takes place in the 1920s, before the events of the first "Stargate" movie.

The new "Stargate Origins" episodes are online here.

Email Sarah Lewin at slewin@space.com or follow her @SarahExplains. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+. Original article on Space.com.