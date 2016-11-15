Final Frontier Fashion: New 'Star Trek' Line Energizes ThinkGeek

Ready to beam up a new wardrobe? A new set of "Star Trek" fashions debuted today (Nov. 15) on nerd gear website ThinkGeek, courtesy of a collaboration with "fangirl" fashion company Her Universe.

From uniform-inspired dresses to blouses emblazoned with Starfleet insignia, the new clothing is meant to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the franchise this year. There's even a faux fur coat reminiscent of tribbles, the pesky animals that multiplied exponentially in one classic "Star Trek" episode. All products — including skirts, dresses and jackets — are licensed by CBS Consumer Products.

"It's been a dream to collaborate with ThinkGeek on this collection," Ashley Eckstein, the founder of Her Universe, said in a statement. "A fashion collection like this has never been done before for 'Star Trek,' and after 50 years we're honored to celebrate this iconic franchise in this way. I'm beyond excited to bring fans super stylish yet subtle designs that can be worn to work; geeky blazers, blouses, jackets, dresses and skirts for the win!"

To celebrate the new line, customers who buy at least $85 from the collection will receive four collectible pins from either "Star Trek: The Original Series" or "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Those with $150 or more in purchases will get a second pin set. ThinkGeek will also give away a $300 gift card for one fan — you can see more information on the collaboration's website.

"At ThinkGeek, we're passionate about bringing fashion to the geeky masses," Jennifer Yi and Kailey Gallagher, fashion managers at ThinkGeek, said in the same statement. "Working with Her Universe and Ashley to bring this new line of 'Star Trek' apparel to our customers was a fantastic experience, and we can’t wait to collaborate again!"

A Facebook Live event will take place later today (Nov. 15) with Eckstein at www.facebook.com/thinkgeek.

Follow Elizabeth Howell @howellspace, or Space.com @Spacedotcom. We're also on Facebook and Google+. Original article on Space.com.