Get your monthly sci-fi hit with our Watch This Space entertainment newsletter

We are far too proud of the name of this one.

Good news everyone! Or should that be good newsletter, everyone, because Space.com has a brand new sci-fi entertainment newsletter called Watch This Space.

Every month, we’ll be teleporting directly into your inbox to deliver you our hot takes on everything new in science fiction movies, shows, games, and books, while also highlighting the excellent writing from across the Entertainment section. Whether its over-analyzing trailers, arguing about movie rankings, interviewing beloved sci-fi creators, or writing in-depth retrospectives — we’ve got everything a growing sci-fi fan needs.

We launched our debut issue last week and it went down a solar storm, and the next issue is due… oh would you look at that, later today.

So, if you want to stay up to date on all the latest space and sci-fi-themed movies, shows, games, and books then you should head over to our newsletter sign-up page and hit that subscribe button*.

Once you’ve signed up, Watch This Space warps into your inbox on the third Friday of every month at around 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT.

See you out there,

Ian Stokes, Entertainment Editor, Space

*If you’re not receiving our hails, add space@smartbrief.com to your email contact list to ensure our newsletter can make it through

Ian Stokes
Ian Stokes
Entertainment Editor

Ian is the Entertainment Editor at Space.com, covering movies, TV series, and games in the space and sci-fi realms. He's a massive sci-fi nerd and has been writing about games and entertainment for over eight years, with articles on sites like Space, LiveScience, GamesRadar, and more. With a degree in biology, a PhD in chemistry, and his previous role at the Institute of Physics Publishing, Ian is taking a world tour through the different scientific disciplines.

