Get your monthly sci-fi hit with our Watch This Space entertainment newsletter

Good news everyone! Or should that be good newsletter, everyone, because Space.com has a brand new sci-fi entertainment newsletter called Watch This Space.

(Image credit: Future)

Every month, we’ll be teleporting directly into your inbox to deliver you our hot takes on everything new in science fiction movies, shows, games, and books, while also highlighting the excellent writing from across the Entertainment section. Whether its over-analyzing trailers, arguing about movie rankings, interviewing beloved sci-fi creators, or writing in-depth retrospectives — we’ve got everything a growing sci-fi fan needs.

We launched our debut issue last week and it went down a solar storm, and the next issue is due… oh would you look at that, later today.

So, if you want to stay up to date on all the latest space and sci-fi-themed movies, shows, games, and books then you should head over to our newsletter sign-up page and hit that subscribe button*.

Once you’ve signed up, Watch This Space warps into your inbox on the third Friday of every month at around 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT.

See you out there,

Ian Stokes, Entertainment Editor, Space

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors