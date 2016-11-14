'Supermoon' Photos: The Closest Full Moon Until 2034 in Pictures

'Supermoon' Rising over Albuquerque

Ben Lawry

During November's full "supermoon," the moon came closer to Earth than it has been since 1948. The moon was at it's biggest and brightest on Monday morning (Nov. 14). Photographer Ben Lawry captured the supermoon rising over Albuquerque, New Mexico on Sunday (Nov. 13) at 5:30 p.m. local time. [Supermoon November 2016: When, Where & How to See It]

Monday's 'Supermoon' Sets

Photographer BG Boyd captured the supermoon at its largest while rising Monday morning (Nov. 14) over Tucson, Arizona.

'Super Duper Moon'

Photographer Chris Cook took a self-portrait with what he called the "super duper full moon" on Sunday (Nov. 13).

'Supermoon' vs. Full Moons

Bill Hood

This image by Bill Hood compares the size of the supermoon with the other full moons from 2016. Hood shot the moon photos with a Nikon D750 camera and Nikon 200-500mm lens.

'Supermoon' Sets in California

David McNew/Getty Images

The supermoon sets behind a group of fishermen at Redondo Beach, Calif. on Nov. 14.

Almost-Super Moon Rises Over NYC Skyline

Gowri​shankar L.

Amateur astrophotographer Gowri​shankar L. created this timelapse image of November's nearly-full moon rising behind New York city's Freedom Tower on Saturday (Nov. 12). He set up his camera at the Hudson River waterfront in Jersey City, New Jersey and took 10 photos at 3-minute intervals to create this composite.

California 'Supermoon'

Linda Shafer

Photographer Linda Shafer shot the rising supermoon on Sunday evening (Nov. 13) in Ramona, California. "The moon came up big and quick," she told Space.com.

'Supermoon' over Manhattan

Photographer Stan Honda caught this photo of a West Jet airplane flying in front of the supermoon after taking off from LaGuardia Airport in New York on Nov. 13.

'Supermoon' over Sonoran Desert

November's supermoon rises over the Sonoran Desert in the western U.S with Saguaro cacti in the foreground.

Birds Photobomb a Waning 'Supermoon'

Luciano Tsiros

Luciano Tsiros was surprised to find a flock of birds in his supermoon photos. "I found out about the birds only when I loaded the memory card in my computer to work on the pictures," Tsiros said. "Since the Moon was pretty high and shutter speed was at 1/1000th of a second the chances of taking this kind of picture on purpose are pretty slim."

'Supermoon' Gazers Get Splashed

Maxim Senin

A pair of moon-gazers admire the full supermoon over calm waters at Redondo Beach, California, just before a rogue wave splashed the lovely couple, photographer Max Senin told Space.com. Did the supermoon's effect on the ocean tides cause the wave that soaked the innocent beach-goers? Maybe, or maybe not.