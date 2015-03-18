Amazing Auroras: Breathtaking Northern Lights Photos of 2015

The Northern Lights of 2015

Mia Stålnacke

The northern lights are a wonder to see. See amazing photos of the Earth's auroras as seen by Space.com readers and more in this gallery. HERE: Astrophotographer Mia Stålnacke sent in a photo of an auroral display over of Kiruna, Sweden, taken on March 17 during a major geomagnetic storm. Read the Full Story of the St. Patrick's Day Auroras.

Aurora in the White Mountains of New Hampshire

Astrophotographer Matt Milone caught an aurora in the White Mountains of New Hampshire on June 23, 2015.

Green Auroras by Virts

NASA via Terry Virts

Green auroras dance over Earth in this photo by NASA astronaut Terry Virts captured on June 10, his last full day in space before landing on a Soyuz spacecraft on June 11, 2015.

Aurora Seen in Southern Pennsylvania

Photographer Jeff Berkes snapped this photo from southern Pennsylvania, just 27 miles west of Philadelphia as the moon was setting.

Astronaut Scott Kelly's Photo of an Aurora

Scott Kelly/Twitter

Astronaut Scott Kelly captured this view of Earth's aurora on Monday. An intense solar storm has created auroras that have been sighted as far south as Philadelphia.

Aurora Australis West of Australia

Terry Virts (via Twitter as @AstroTerry)

On May 13, 2015, NASA astronaut Terry Virts tweeted this photo of the aurora australis west of Australia taken from the International Space Station.

Bicolored Aurora Structure in Banff National Park, Canada

Astrophotographer Paul Zizka sent in a photo of an unusual auroral display in Banff National Park, located in the Canadian Rockies, taken May 10, 2015.

Aurora Over Finland

Astrophotographer Thomas Kast sent in a photo of an aurora, twilight, and stars, seen in Vihiluoto, Finland, on April 28, 2015.

'Proboscis Monkey Aurora'

Astrophotographer Matt Skinner sent in a photo of an auroral display over Potter March, south of Anchorage, Alaska, on April 11, 2015.

Auroras Over Halley Research Station

Sam Burrell, British Antarctic Survey

Green auroras dance over the Halley Research Station in Antarctica, where scientists will practice space docking simulations as part of a human spaceflight study.

Aurora Over Yellowknife, Canada, March 26, 2015

Auroramax

Canada's automated aurora camera tweeted this photo, writing: "AURORAMAX GALLERY • Latest photo of #aurora borealis above #Yellowknife, #NWT taken at 00:40 MDT on March 26, 2015.