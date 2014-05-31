Best Space Photos of the Week - May 31, 2014

The Moonhouse and Earth

Sara Medina Lind

The Sweden-based Moonhouse Project send a self-assembling house to the moon as part of a lunar art installation late 2015. See images of the Moonhouse Project in this Space.com gallery. HERE: This image shows an illustration of what the first art installation on the moon, called the "Moonhouse," could look like. Image released on May 28, 2014. [See more photos here.]

Push It

Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope/Coelum

Stars form within nebula NGC 2170, which lies in the constellation of Monoceros (The Unicorn). A dark nebula, such as this one, provides raw material for the star formation going on inside them. The newly formed, massive blue stars seen here continue to push away traces of the dust that previously hid them from view. The material that remains will eventually disperse in the interstellar medium. [See more photos here.]

Spin, Spin

ESO/G. Lombardi

Stars appear to trail over the Paranal Observatory in northern Chile. Astrophotographer Gianluca Lombardi combined many long-exposure images to create the photograph of the Very Large Telescope (VLT) and its Auxiliary Telescopes appearing blurred as they moved to different positions. Overhead, the stars seem to arc through the sky as the Earth rotates beneath. The VLT represents the European Southern Observatory's flagship facility. [See more photos here.]

SpaceX's Manned Dragon

SpaceX

SpaceX's Dragon Version 2 spaceship is designed to be reusable. Image released May 29, 2014. [See more photos here.]

Dragon V2 Travels Through Space

SpaceX

A still from an animated video shows SpaceX's Dragon V2 capsule travelling through space. Image released May 29, 2014. [See more photos here.]

Dragon Version 2's Interior

SpaceX

This wide shot of Dragon Version 2's interior shows the futuristic display screen and leather-lined seats. Image released May 29, 2014. [See more photos here.]

Expedition 40/41 Crew Launches to the International Space Station

NASA TV

The three Expedition 40/41 crew members launched to the International Space Station in a Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft. The vehicle lifted off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on May 28, 2014. [See more photos here.]

Press Conference "Crewfie"

ESA-S Corvaja

From left: ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst, Roscosmos commander Maxim Suarev, NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman pose for a photo at a press conference. [See more photos here.]