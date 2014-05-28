The Moonhouse Project: An Art House on the Moon (Images)

The Moonhouse and Earth

Sara Medina Lind

The Sweden-based Moonhouse Project send a self-assembling house to the moon as part of a lunar art installation late 2015. See images of the Moonhouse Project in this Space.com gallery. HERE: This image shows an illustration of what the first art installation on the moon, called the "Moonhouse," could look like. Image released on May 28, 2014. [Watch a video and read the full story here].

The Red Moonhouse

Mathias Öhlander

This artist illustration shows what the Moonhouse could look like when it self-assembles on the lunar surface. Image released on May 28, 2014. [Watch a video and read the full story here].

Typical Swedish House, Painted Red

Falu Rödfärg

This is what a typical Swedish red manor looks like. It was painted with Falu Rödfärg paint. [Watch a video and read the full story here].

Moonhouse and Earthrise

Sara Medina Lind

An illustration of the Moonhouse stands on the moon with Earth looming in the background. Image released May 28, 2014. [Watch a video and read the full story here].

Mikael Genberg, Moonhouse Model

Moonhouse

Moonhouse artist Mikael Genberg holds a scaled-down version of the Moonhouse up during a news conference in Sweden on May 28, 2014. [Watch a video and read the full story here].

Astrobotic's Griffin Lander

Astrobotic Technology

Astrobotic's Griffin Lander is scheduled to take the Moonhouse to the moon in late 2015. [Watch a video and read the full story here].