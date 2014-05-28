The Moonhouse Project: An Art House on the Moon (Images)

The Moonhouse and Earth
The Sweden-based Moonhouse Project send a self-assembling house to the moon as part of a lunar art installation late 2015. See images of the Moonhouse Project in this Space.com gallery. HERE: This image shows an illustration of what the first art installation on the moon, called the "Moonhouse," could look like. Image released on May 28, 2014.
The Red Moonhouse
This artist illustration shows what the Moonhouse could look like when it self-assembles on the lunar surface. Image released on May 28, 2014.
Typical Swedish House, Painted Red
This is what a typical Swedish red manor looks like. It was painted with Falu Rödfärg paint.
Moonhouse and Earthrise
An illustration of the Moonhouse stands on the moon with Earth looming in the background. Image released May 28, 2014.
Mikael Genberg, Moonhouse Model
Moonhouse artist Mikael Genberg holds a scaled-down version of the Moonhouse up during a news conference in Sweden on May 28, 2014.
Astrobotic's Griffin Lander
Astrobotic's Griffin Lander is scheduled to take the Moonhouse to the moon in late 2015.