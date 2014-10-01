Space Photos: German Astronaut Alexander Gerst's Blue Dot Flight

Press Conference "Crewfie"

ESA-S Corvaja

From left: ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst, Roscosmos commander Maxim Suarev, NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman pose for a photo at a press conference

The Full Crew

From left: ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst, Roscosmos commander Maxim Suarev, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman and Terry Virts, Roscosmos cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov and ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

International Space Station World Cup Head Shave

From left to right: NASA's Steve Swanson, German astronaut Alexander Gerst and NASA's Reid Wiseman line up after Gerst shaved both NASA astronauts' heads to even a bet the NASA astronauts lost after the United States lost to Germany in a World Cup match on June 26, 2014.

World Cup Head Shave, Swanson

German astronaut Alexander Gerst shaves NASA astronaut Steve Swanson's head after the United States fell to Germany in a World Cup game on June 26, 2014.

World Cup Head Shave

German astronaut Alexander Gerst shaves NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman's head on the International Space Station after the United States lost to Germany in the World Cup on June 26, 2014.

TMA-13M Soyuz

Transport and raising of the Soyuz TMA-13M that will take Expedition 40/41 to the International Space Station.

Transport and Raising of the Soyuz TMA-13M

TMA-13M Soyuz Being Raised

A Russian Soyuz Rocket and TMA-13M spacecraft are raised atop a launch pad at Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to launch the new Expedition 40/41 crew of the International Space Station on May 28, 2014.

TMA-13M Soyuz Closeup

Transport of the Soyuz TMA-13M

TMA-13M Soyuz End to End

