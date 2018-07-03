SpaceX’s Crew Dragon: A Private Space Taxi in Photos

Incoming! SpaceX's Crew Dragon

SpaceX

SpaceX's Crew Dragon will be one of the two first commercial spacecraft to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station. Here's a look at its unveiling in 2014, astronauts training to use it and how it works.



Here, a still from an animated video shows SpaceX's Dragon V2 capsule reentering's Earth atmosphere.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon Capsule Comfort

SpaceX

Crew Dragon capsule (also known as Dragon V2) possesses four windows, offering passengers views from their seats, constructed using carbon fiber and Alcantara cloth. Image released Sept. 10, 2015.

Crew Dragon Escape System

SpaceX

Crew Dragon capsule possesses an emergency escape system (tested in 2015) to carry astronauts to safety, exposing them to about the same G-forces as provided by a Disneyland ride. Image released Sept. 10, 2015.

Crew Dragon's Displays

SpaceX

Crew Dragon capsule's displays provide information on the state of the spacecraft's capabilities in real time. Image released Sept. 10, 2015

Crew Dragon Environmental Controls

SpaceX

Crew Dragon capsule possesses an Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) to create a comfortable environment for crew members. Image released Sept. 10, 2015.

Crew Dragon Control

SpaceX

Crew Dragon capsule will possess full autonomy, and also can be overseen by on board astronauts and SpaceX mission controllers in Hawthorne, California. Image released Sept. 10, 2015.

Dragon in DC

Tanya Lewis/Space.com

Elon Musk, SpaceX's CEO and chief designer, introduced the new manned Dragon V2 spacecraft in Washington, DC, on June 10, 2014. [Read full story.]

Interior of SpaceX's Manned Dragon Capsule

Tanya Lewis/Space.com

The interior of SpaceX's manned Dragon capsule can fit up to seven astronauts on trips to low-Earth orbit. Read full story.]

Musk and Senator Nelson Before Entering Dragon Capsule

Tanya Lewis/Space.com

Elon Musk (left) and senator Bill Nelson (D., Fla.) greet members of the press before entering the manned Dragon capsule on June 10, 2014. Read full story.]

Staff Writer Lewis Sits Inside Dragon Capsule

Tanya Lewis/Space.com

Here, Space.com staff writer Tanya Lewis sits inside the manned Dragon capsule on June 10, 2014. Read full story.]

SpaceX's Dragon V2 Capsule Unveiled

Rod Pyle/Space.com

The Dragon Version 2, post unveiling on May 29, 2014. Note the landing thrusters, three large windows (one in the swing-up hatch and the other two to the sides), and the landing legs. [Read the full story and see the video here.]