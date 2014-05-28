Soyuz Launch Photos: Expedition 40/41 Blasts Off to Space Station

Expedition 40 Launch

NASA/Joel Kowsky

The Soyuz TMA-13M rocket is launched with Expedition 40 Soyuz Commander Maxim Suraev, of the Russian Federal Space Agency, Roscosmos, Flight Engineer Alexander Gerst, of the European Space Agency, ESA, and Flight Engineer Reid Wiseman of NASA, Thursday, May 29, 2014 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Suraev, Gerst, and Wiseman will spend the next five and a half months aboard the International Space Station.

Expedition 40 Launch #2

NASA/Joel Kowsky

The Soyuz TMA-13M rocket is launched with Expedition 40 Soyuz Commander Maxim Suraev, of the Russian Federal Space Agency, Roscosmos, Flight Engineer Alexander Gerst, of the European Space Agency, ESA, and Flight Engineer Reid Wiseman of NASA, Thursday, May 29, 2014 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Suraev, Gerst, and Wiseman will spend the next five and a half months aboard the International Space Station.

Expedition 40 Launch #3

NASA/Joel Kowsky

The Soyuz TMA-13M rocket is launched with Expedition 40 Soyuz Commander Maxim Suraev, of the Russian Federal Space Agency, Roscosmos, Flight Engineer Alexander Gerst, of the European Space Agency, ESA, and Flight Engineer Reid Wiseman of NASA, Thursday, May 29, 2014 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Suraev, Gerst, and Wiseman will spend the next five and a half months aboard the International Space Station.

Expedition 40 Preflight Launch Pad

NASA/Joel Kowsky

The Soyuz TMA-13M rocket is seen as the service structure lowered in preperation for launch in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 29, 2014 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Launch of the Soyuz rocket will send Expedition 40 Soyuz Commander Maxim Suraev, of the Russian Federal Space Agency, Roscosmos, Flight Engineer Alexander Gerst, of the European Space Agency, ESA, and Flight Engineer Reid Wiseman of NASA on a five and a half month mission aboard the International Space Station.

Expedition 40 Preflight Waving

NASA/Joel Kowsky

Expedition 40 Soyuz Commander Maxim Suraev of the Russian Federal Space Agency, Roscosmos, bottom, Flight Engineer Reid Wiseman of NASA, center, and Flight Engineer Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency, ESA, top, wave farewell prior to boarding the Soyuz TMA-13M rocket for launch, Wednesday, May 28, 2014 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Suraev, Gerst, and Wiseman will spend the next six months aboard the International Space Station.

Expedition 40 Preflight Handshake

NASA/GCTC/Irina Peshkova

Oleg Ostapenko, General Director of the Russian Federal Space Agency, Roscosmos, center, shakes hands with Expedition 40 Flight Engineer Reid Wiseman of NASA, right, as he and crewmates Soyuz Commander Maxim Suraev of Roscosmos, and Flight Engineer Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency, ESA, prepare to depart for the launch pad on Wednesday, May 28, 2014, in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Launch of the Soyuz rocket will send Gerst, Suraev, and Wiseman on a five and a half month mission aboard the International Space Station.

Expedition 40 Preflight Suit Check

NASA/GCTC/Irina Peshkova

Expedition 40 Flight Engineer Reid Wiseman of NASA has his Russian Sokol suit pressure checked in preparation for his launch onboard the Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft on Wednesday, May 28, 2014 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The Soyuz spacecraft with Wiseman, Expedition 40 Soyuz Commander Maxim Suraev of the Russian Federal Space Agency, Roscosmos, and Flight Engineer Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency, ESA, is scheduled to launch at 1:57 a.m. Kazakhstan time on Thursday, May 29.

Expedition 40 Preflight Press Conference

NASA/Joel Kowsky

Expedition 40 Flight Engineer Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency, ESA, left, Soyuz Commander Maxim Suraev of the Russian Federal Space Agency, Roscosmos, center, and Flight Engineer Reid Wiseman of NASA, left, are seen after having their Russian Sokol suits pressure checked in preparation for their launch onboard the Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft on Wednesday, May 28, 2014 at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The trio is set to launch on a six month mission to the International Space Station onboard the Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft at 1:57 a.m. Kazakhstan time on Thursday, May 29.

Expedition 40 Preflight Blessing

NASA/Joel Kowsky

Expedition 40 Flight Engineer Reid Wiseman of NASA, right, receives the traditional blessing from a Russian Orthodox priest at the Cosmonaut Hotel prior to his launch on the Soyuz rocket to the International Space Station, Wednesday, May 28, 2014, in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Wiseman, Soyuz Commander Maxim Suraev of the Russian Federal Space Agency, Roscosmos, center, and Flight Engineer Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency, ESA, left, will spend the next five and a half months living and working aboard the ISS.

Expedition 40 Preflight Door Signing

NASA/Joel Kowsky

Expedition 40 Flight Engineer Reid Wiseman of NASA, performs the traditional door signing at the Cosmonaut Hotel prior to departing the hotel for launch in a Soyuz rocket with fellow crew mates, Soyuz Commander Maxim Suraev of the Russian Federal Space Agency, Roscosmos, and Flight Engineer Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency, ESA, Wednesday, May 28, 2014, in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Wiseman, Suraev, and Gerst will launch in their Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft to the International Space Station to begin a five and a half month mission.

Expedition 40/41 Crew Launches to the International Space Station

NASA TV

The three Expedition 40/41 crew members launched to the International Space Station in a Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft. The vehicle lifted off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on May 28, 2014.