Alien Planet Kepler-186f: Complete Coverage of 'Earth Cousin' Discovery

On Thursday (April 17), NASA announced the historic discovery of Kepler-186f, an alien planet 490 light-years from our own world that is nearly the size of Earth and located inside the habitable zone of its parent star.
The planet Kepler-186f was discovered by scientists using NASA's planet-hunting Kepler space telescope. The planet has a radius that is 1.1 times the radius of Earth, making it only slightly larger than our planet.
5 Things to Know About Alien Planet Kepler-186f, 'Earth's Cousin'
Scientists recently discovered an Earth-size planet in the habitable zone of its star. Here are five things to know about the new find.
Next Up for NASA's Planet-Hunting Kepler Telescope: Finding Earth's True Twin?
NASA's planet-hunting Kepler space telescope has just spotted Earth's cousin. Its next big find may be Earth's twin.
10 Exoplanets That Could Host Alien Life
'Earth Cousin' Discovery a Milestone in Search for Alien Life
The search for alien life took a big leap forward with the discovery of the exoplanet Kepler-186f, the first Earth-size world ever found in the habitable zone of a star other than the sun
Op-Ed by SETI Astronomer Seth Shostak:
Cousin of Earth: Planet Kepler-186f May Be Habitable for Life (Op-Ed)
It's the brass ring that teams of astronomers from hither to yon have tried to grab: Discovering a planet that sports an environment similar to our own. Finding Earth's cousin. And now, a team of researchers may have done it.
5 Exoplanets Most Likely to Host Alien Life
The five far-flung worlds most likely to host life as we know it, as determined by researchers at the University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo's Planetary Habitability Laboratory.
NASA Will Unveil New Discovery from Planet-Hunting Kepler Telescope Today @ 2pm ET
NASA will announce a new discovery by its planet-hunting Kepler space telescope today, and you can following the unveiling live online. Space agency officials and scientists will host a live news teleconference at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).
