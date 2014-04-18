Alien Planet Kepler-186f: Complete Coverage of 'Earth Cousin' Discovery

On Thursday (April 17), NASA announced the historic discovery of Kepler-186f, an alien planet 490 light-years from our own world that is nearly the size of Earth and located inside the habitable zone of its parent star.

The planet Kepler-186f was discovered by scientists using NASA's planet-hunting Kepler space telescope. The planet has a radius that is 1.1 times the radius of Earth, making it only slightly larger than our planet.

Main Story: Found! First Earth-Size Planet That Could Support Life

Scientists have discovered Kepler-186f, the first Earth-size alien planet in the habitable zone of its host star. See how so-called 'Earth cousin' might have water, and possibly life. Scroll down for Space.com's complete coverage of the historic find of Kepler-186f.

The rocky alien planet Kepler 186f is an Earth-size world that could have liquid water on its surface, and possibly even life. It orbits a star 490 light-years away. See the full details of alien planet Kepler-186f in this Space.com infographic (Image credit: By Karl Tate, Infographics Artist)

