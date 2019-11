A powerful new technique for hunting alien planets yields a major new crop of new worlds.

Armed with a new method for validating multiple-planet solar systems, scientists have identified a new batch of 715 previously unknown exoplanets. This raises the total of verified planets to 1,700.

