Carl Sagan & 'Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey': Complete Coverage

"The cosmos is all that is, or ever was, or ever will be. Come with me." It was with those words that, in 1980, the astronomer Carl Sagan launched "Cosmos," an epic 13-part TV series that brought science to the public like never before. And now, Sagan's legacy lives on again in "Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey" —a 13-episode series airing on Fox and the National Geographic Channel, beginning March 9.

Update for Sunday, June 8 : The "Cosmos" finale is upon us. In tonight's final episode, called "Unafraid of the Dark," host Neil deGrasse Tyson will explore the mystery of dark energy, revist the Voyager spacecraft and their golden records, and ends with Carl Sagan's famed meditation on the "Pale Blue Dot." FULL STORY: 'Cosmos' Finale Brings a (Big) Bang of Wonder

'Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey' is a 21st-century reboot of astronomer Carl Sagan's iconic 1980 science television series. The new 13-part series, hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, begins March 9, 2014 on Fox. (Image credit: Fox)

The new "Cosmos" updates Sagan's original series with the latest discoveries about the universe we live in and combines those facts with spectacular visual effects and animation. Ann Druyan, widow of Carl Sagan and a co-writer on the original "Cosmos" series, serves as an executive producer, writer and director alongside executive producers Seth MacFarlane, Mitchel Cannold and Brannon Braga (of "Star Trek" franchise). Druyan wrote the series with Steven Soter (who also co-wrote the original "Cosmos"), and is named as a director, with Braga and Bill Pope.

Sunday, June 8

'Cosmos' Finale Brings a (Big) Bang of Wonder

The finale episode of "Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey" airs tonight to explore the mysteries of dark energy and revisit the farthest manmade objects in space, NASA's Voyager 1 and 2 spacecraft. Carl Sagan's iconic meditation on the vastness of the universe, his "Pale Blue Dot," makes an unforgettable appearance.

Friday, June 6

Do We Need More 'Cosmos'? Neil deGrasse Tyson Answers

Space.com caught up with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, host of "Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey," to ask how the show has transformed the public, and whether anything like it will come again.

Saturday, May 31

'Cosmos' Visits Venus to Talk Climate Change Sunday Night

This Sunday night (June 1), the Fox TV series "Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey" will send viewers to Earth's evil twin to learn about the greenhouse effect and climate change.

Sunday, May 25 - Off Week

Saturday, May 17

'Cosmos' Tackles Life and Death in Sunday's Episode

The next episode of "Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey" airs Sunday (May 18), and it promises to delve into big questions about death and immortality.

Saturday, May 3

Amanda Seyfried Helps 'Cosmos' Explore Earth's Autobiography on Sunday

The Fox TV series "Cosmos" will send viewers on a trip through space and time to delve into the origins of our home planet Earth on Sunday (May 4), and actress Amanda Seyfried will use her voice to help the show do it.

Saturday, April 26

Kirsten Dunst, Marlee Matlin Voice Famed Female Astronomers on 'Cosmos' Sunday

After a few weeks of male-dominated story lines, Sunday's episode of Fox's science-themed show "Cosmos" will honor two women who changed the way scientists understand star stuff, with the help of actresses Kirsten Dunst and Marlee Matlin.

Saturday, April 19

'Cosmos' App Puts the Universe in Your Smartphone

Fox has a new app for space fans who need more than their weekly dose of "Cosmos" available for the iPhone and Android, the free app lets users carry the show's sleek CGI graphics in their pocket, with previews and clips of the 13 episodes.

Saturday, April 12

For 'Cosmos' Host Neil deGrasse Tyson, TV Filming an Otherworldly Experience

Filming "Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey" was a brand-new experience for the TV show's host. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson had made television appearances before filming "Cosmos," but co-creating and starring in a 13-episode TV show was an entirely different experience.

Monday, April 7

'Cosmos' Recap: 'Magic Tricks' of Light Illuminated

Secrets of the universe are hiding inside light. Sunday's (April 6) episode of "Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey" explored some of those secrets in stunning detail and animation.

Saturday, April 5

'Cosmos' Seeks the Hidden Light of the Universe Sunday Night (Video )

The next episode of "Cosmos" Sunday night (April 6) will delve into the mysteries of light and how it travels through space.

Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey Explores Universe's 'Hidden Light'

Monday, March 31

'Cosmos' Recap: Ghosts and Illusions of Universe Laid Bare

In the fourth episode of "Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey," viewers encounter celestial illusions in a way that takes them beyond their own experience. The episode — dubbed "A Sky Full of Ghosts" — explains just what that means through animation and science history. "A Sky Full of Ghosts" focuses on the life and times of William Herschel (voiced by Sir Patrick Stewart of "Star Trek: The Next Generation") and his son John.

Saturday, March 29

Patrick Stewart Beams Into 'Cosmos' as Voice of Famed Astronomer

Veteran actor and former Starship Enterprise captain Sir Patrick Stewart will warp into Fox's "Cosmos " Sunday night (March 30) as the voice of a famed astronomer who discovered Uranus.Monday, March 30.

Travel Faster Than The Speed Of Light On The Next Episode Of Cosmos

Host Neil deGrasse Tyson will explore the ways light, time and gravity effect our perceptions of the universe as he travels faster than the speed of light and into the depths of a black hole on the next episode of Cosmos: A Sky Full of Ghosts.

Monday, March 24

'Cosmos' Recap: Halley's Comet History and 4 More Amazing Facts from Episode 3

Aired Sunday night (March 23), the third episode of the reboot of Carl Sagan's beloved TV show "Cosmos: A Personal Voyage" explains how knowledge of fthe workings of gravity, comets and the solar system changed the way that humans look at the stars.

Saturday, March 22

'Cosmos' Host Neil deGrasse Tyson Reflects on TV's New 'Spacetime Odyssey'

The new TV series "Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey" has been remarkably successful so far, and host Neil deGrasse Tyson has a few ideas why.

'Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey' Visits Halley's Comet

Host Neil DeGrasse Tyson and the 'Ship of the Imagination' travel to the comet at edge of the solar system and explains how it 'falls' back to the inner solar system. The all-new "When Knowledge Conquered Fear" episode airs March 23 on Fox.

The Carl Sagan Institute: Pale Blue Dots and Beyond, at Cornell University, is named after the late astrophysicist and science popularize, and will assist in the search for life elsewhere in the cosmos. (Image credit: Photo by Eduardo Castaneda)

Saturday, March 15

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson Talks 'Cosmos,' the Tooth Fairy and Space at SXSW

Astrophysicist and Cosmos host Neil deGrasse Tyson drew a huge crowd at South by Southwest, talking about science literacy, exoplanets and more.

Video: 'Cosmos' Looks Back At Earth's Extinction Events

Video: 'Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey' Travels To Titan

Monday, March 10

Astronauts Celebrate 'Cosmos' with Weightless Experiment in Space (Video)

The new "Cosmos" science TV series on Fox has received an out-of-this-world from astronauts on the International Space Station in a new video showing how weightlessness works.

President Obama Hopes 'Cosmos' TV Reboot Inspires Next Generation of Scientists (Video)

Even the president of the United States is into the new "Cosmos." President Barack Obama introduced the new TV series "Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey" last night (March 9) during the FOX premiere of the new show, a reboot of Carl Sagan's original "Cosmos" series.

'Cosmos' Recap: 7 Things We Learned in Last Night's Premiere

"Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey" premiered Sunday night (March 9), rebooting the series that the late astronomer Carl Sagan turned into a TV classic 34 years ago. Some of these morsels may be old news for veteran "Cosmos" fans and space buffs, but here's seven awesome things we learned in the series premiere.

Sunday, March 9

'Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey' Reboots Carl Sagan's Landmark TV Series on Fox Tonight

Famed astronomer Carl Sagan shared the universe with millions with 1980's 'Cosmos.' That legacy lives on with 'Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey' hosted by Neil deGrasse Tyson, which premieres March 9 on Fox.

Saturday, March 8

Vintage 'Cosmos' Marathon Airs This Weekend on National Geographic Channel

Fans of the late astronomer Carl Sagan's "Cosmos" have even more to be excited about this weekend. Ahead of Sunday's premiere of the "Cosmos" reboot, the National Geographic Channel will air a marathon of the original 1980 series.

Carl Sagan Remembered: How Did He Inspire You?

Do you remember the first time you saw 'Cosmos'? Or the first time you heard Carl Sagan's voice tell you that you, too, were made of star stuff? How did Carl Sagan inspire you?

Friday, March 7

'Cosmos' for a New Generation: Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson Explains We Need It

Astrophysicist and science popularizer Neil deGrasse Tyson explains why every generation needs a "Cosmos" in an interview with Space.com.

Carl Sagan's Legacy: From the 'Pale Blue Dot' to Interstellar Space

The famed astronomer Carl Sagan has a legacy that lives on today through the lives he touched and a new TV show inspired by his 'Cosmos.'

Inside 'Cosmos': Q&A with Host Neil deGrasse Tyson

Space.com caught up with Neil deGrasse Tyson, host of the new 'Cosmos' series, to talk about the show, Carl Sagan and science popularization

Carl Sagan's Legacy: Scientists, Fans Share Memories of Famed Astronomer

Scientists and fans remember famed astronomer Carl Sagan for his influential life and work. Read what they have to say here.

Thursday, March 6

'Cosmos' Reborn: New Fox TV Show Aims to Bring Science to Everyone

The makers of the new TV show 'Cosmos: A Spacetime Oddysey' want the program to reach everyone, not just space fans.

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Seth MacFarlane Talk 'Cosmos' with GQ



It's hard to imagine the late astronomer Carl Sagan gracing the glossy pages of GQ wearing one of his turtlenecks and corduroy blazers. But it's a different story for the men who are launching a stylish reboot of Sagan's beloved 'Cosmos' TV series.

Wednesday, March 5

Why the New 'Cosmos' TV Series Is Coming to Fox (Video)

When Carl Sagan's beloved 13-part "Cosmos" series first aired in 1980, it was broadcast on PBS. But a new reboot of the show, hosted by Neil deGrasse Tyson, will launch in a much splashier fashion when it premieres on Fox and National Geographic Channel.

Sunday, Jan. 13

Rebooting 'Cosmos': Neil DeGrasse Tyson Explains Why Iconic TV Series Returns in 2014

Rebooting Carl Sagan's seminal 'Cosmos' miniseries three decades later is almost impossible — unless you happen to be renowned astrophysicist and science educator Neil deGrasse Tyson.

