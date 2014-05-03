Photos from 'Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey' TV Series (Gallery)

'Cosmos' Logo

More than three decades after the debut of "Cosmos: A Personal Voyage," COSMOS: A SPACETIME ODYSSEY sets off on a new voyage for the stars. Hosted by renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, the series will explore how we discovered the laws of nature and found our coordinates in space and time. The show premiered March 9, 2014.

Amanda Seyfried on Cosmos

"Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey" recounts the creation of the first world ocean seafloor maps by American geologist Marie Tharp (voiced by Amanda Seyfried) during "The Lost Worlds of Planet Earth" on Sunday, May 4, 2014 on Fox. [Read the Full Story Here]

Tyson Travels to Australia on 'Cosmos'

Host Neil deGrasse Tyson travels to Australia to see the stars as clearly as our ancestors must have seen them in the all-new "The Sisters of The Sun" episode of Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey.

Tyson Explores the Lives of Stars on 'Cosmos'

Host Neil deGrasse Tyson explores the lives and deaths of stars in the all-new "The Sisters of The Sun" episode of Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey.

Tyson Visits a Tuscan Vineyard on 'Cosmos'

Host Neil deGrasse Tyson visits a Tuscan vineyard to see how sunshine is transformed into moonshine in the all-new "The Sisters of The Sun" episode of Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey.

Astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt on 'Cosmos'

Host Neil deGrasse Tyson tells the story of 20th century Harvard University astronomer Henrietta Swan Leavitt and the team of Harvard University female astronomers who catalogued the stars in the all-new "The Sisters of The Sun" episode of Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey.

Origin of the Elements on 'Cosmos'

Host Neil deGrasse Tyson takes us to the origin of the elements to learn how one determined scientist discovered how old our planet truly is in the all-new "The Clean Room" episode of COSMOS: A SPACETIME ODYSSEY airing Sunday, April 20 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX and Monday, April 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on Nat Geo.

Temple of Saturn on 'Cosmos'

Host Neil deGrasse Tyson tells the heroic story of scientist Clare Patterson whose heroic search for the truth shows how a single person can change the world without ever committing a single act of destruction or violence in the all-new "The Clean Room" episode of COSMOS: A SPACETIME ODYSSEY airing Sunday, April 20 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX and Monday, April 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on Nat Geo.

Before the Earth Was Formed on 'Cosmos'

Host Neil deGrasse Tyson takes us to a time before the Earth was formed to learn how one determined scientist discovered how old our planet truly is in the all-new "The Clean Room" episode of COSMOS: A SPACETIME ODYSSEY airing Sunday, April 20 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX and Monday, April 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on Nat Geo.

Tivoli, Italy on 'Cosmos'

Hiding In the Light on Cosmos

COSMOS: A SPACETIME ODYSSEY: Host Neil deGrasse Tyson visits ancient China, 11th century northern Africa and 19th century Bavaria in the all-new "Hiding In The Light" episode of COSMOS: A SPACETIME ODYSSEY airing Sunday, April 6 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX and Monday, April 7 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on Nat Geo.