Carl Sagan: Astronomy Icon's Legacy in Pictures (Gallery)

Carl Sagan and Models of Planets

Photo by Eduardo Castaneda

The late astronomer Carl Sagan has inspired scientists, astronauts and the world with his work popularizing science and astronomy. See the long-lasting legacy of Sagan, an astronomy educator for the ages, in this Space.com gallery. Here: Carl Sagan standing with hands on globes of planets. Undated file photo.

Carl Sagan

Cosmos/Discovery

Carl Sagan at the Very Large Array in New Mexico.

Ann Druyan and Carl Sagan, 1988

Copyright Jon Crispin, Crispin/Reynolds Photography

Carl Sagan with his wife, Ann Druyan, 1988. Unspecified location.

Portrait of Carl Sagan

Eduardo Castaneda

A portrait of Carl Sagan included in the archive housed by the Library of Congress.

Ann Druyan Speaks at Library of Congress

John Harrington

Ann Druyan, longtime collaborator and widow of astrobiologist Carl Sagan, speaks to a packed house at the Library of Congress in celebration of the official opening to the public of The Seth MacFarlane Collection of the Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan Archive.

McFarlane Speaks at Library of Congress

John Harrington

Emmy Award-winner Seth MacFarlane speaks at the Library of Congress today to celebrate the official opening to the public of The Seth MacFarlane Collection of the Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan Archive.

Seth MacFarlane and Ann Druyan Look at Carl Sagan Archives

John Harrington

Seth MacFarlane and Ann Druyan look at items from The Seth MacFarlane Collection of the Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan Archive, which were on display today at the Library of Congress for the official opening of the archive.

Manuscript Division, Library of Congress

A letter from Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan (page 1 of 2) to Warner Brothers’ production team, dating from Oct 6, 1995. The letter details plans for the sci-fi film that became the Jodie Foster vehicle "Contact."

Carl Sagan's College Book List

Manuscript Division, Library of Congress

List of titles that Carl Sagan planned to read during one of his semesters at the University of Chicago.

Drawing by Young Carl Sagan

Manuscript Division, Library of Congress

Drawing of “The Evolution of Interstellar Flight” by the young Carl Sagan (c. 10-13 years old). The young Sagan's vision of the future of spaceflight includes the discovery of life on Venus and the creation in 1967 of a venture called Interstellar Spacelines.

Voyager's Golden Record

NASA

NASA's twin Voyager spacecraft launched in August and September 1977. Aboard each spacecraft is a golden record, a collection of sights, sounds and greetings from Earth. There are 117 images and greetings in 54 languages, with a variety of natural and human-made sounds like storms, volcanoes, rocket launches, airplanes and animals. Carl Sagan of Cornell University chaired a committee which selected the contents of the record for NASA.