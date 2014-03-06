Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Seth MacFarlane Talk 'Cosmos' with GQ

"Cosmos" host and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is featured in the March 2014 issue of GQ.

It's hard to imagine the late astronomer Carl Sagan gracing the glossy pages of GQ wearing one of his turtlenecks and corduroy blazers.

It's a different story for the men who are launching a stylish reboot of Sagan's beloved "Cosmos" TV series this weekend.

Host Neil deGrasse Tyson and executive producer Seth MacFarlane are featured in a photo spread in GQ magazine this month as buzz builds for Sunday's premiere.

Seth MacFarlane is producing "Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey." This photo was featured in GQ magazine in March 2014. (Image credit: Art Streiber)

In the accompanying article, MacFarlane, who is best known as the creator of the irreverent "Family Guy" animated series, promises fans of Sagan's hallowed series that "if you didn't know I was involved, you wouldn't know I was involved."

Tyson, for his part, offers his characteristic (and subtly mind-blowing) humor.

"The universe is hilarious!" the astrophysicist told GQ. "Like, Venus is 900 degrees. I could tell you it melts lead. But that's not as fun as saying, 'You can cook a pizza on the windowsill in nine seconds.' And next time my fans eat pizza, they're thinking of Venus!"

"Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey" airs Sunday (March 9) on Fox and Monday (March 10) on the National Geographic Channel.

