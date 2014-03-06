Carl Sagan Remembered: How Did He Inspire You?

The Carl Sagan Institute: Pale Blue Dots and Beyond, at Cornell University, is named after the late astrophysicist and science popularize, and will assist in the search for life elsewhere in the cosmos.

Do you remember the first time you saw "Cosmos"? Or the first time you heard Carl Sagan's voice tell you that you, too, were made of star stuff?

As we get ready for the premier of "Cosmos" on Sunday, March 9 on Fox TV and National Geographic, Space.com is taking a look back at the legacy of Carl Sagan, whose groundbreaking series helped teach a generation to love the universe and dream of someday reaching the stars.

How did Carl Sagan inspire you? Let us know in the comments below.

Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+.