Spectacular Night Sky Photos for March 2014 (Stargazing Gallery)

M42 by Robert Fields

Robert Fields

Robert Fields sent Space.com this image of Messier 42, or the Orion Nebula on March 18, 2014. The image is a compilation of narrowband data in SII, HA and OIII taken from Irvington Observatory of Howell Twp, Miss.

C-17 Globemaster III Soars Over Japan in Landmark Flight

U.S. Air Force photo/Osakabe Yasuo

A C-17 Globemaster III from the 3rd Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson takes off March 22, 2014, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Osakabe Yasuo took this photo on March 22, 2014 from Yokota Air Base, Japan.

Meteor, Milky Way and Venus over Lighthouse by Mike Taylor

Astrophotographer Mike Taylor sent Space.com this image of the Milky Way galaxy, planet Venus and a meteor burning up in the atmosphere over the Marshall Point Lighthouse in Port Clyde, Maine on March 4, 2014. The photo is one frame taken from a 2 ½-hour time lapse. [Read the Full Story Behind this Photo]

Milky Way and Venus Over Singapore by Justin Ng

The band of our Milky Way galaxy can be seen along with planet Venus over light-polluted skies above Singapore in this image taken by astrophotographer Justin Ng on Feb. 28, 2014. [See the amazing video and photo of Justin Ng's Milky Way view from Singapore]

Bright Fireball Over New Mexico Rattles Houses - See and Hear It | Video

Thomas Ashcraft

On March 6th, 2014, a meteor slammed into the Earth's atmosphere and burned up over the night skies of north central New Mexico. Thomas Ashcraft captured the sights with a his fireball camera and the sounds with a forward-scatter meteor radar. [Watch the Video Here]

Airplane Cruises Across Moon by VegaStar Carpentier

Night sky photographer VegaStar Carpentier captured this image of an airplane cruising across a 92 percent full moon over France on March 13, 2014. “A rare and precious moment,” Carpentier wrote Space.com in an email.

Asteroid Passing in Front of Regulus

The huge asteroid 163 Erigone passed in front of Regulus, blotting out the bright star for a few seconds for viewers in North America. Image uploaded March 20, 2014. [Read the Full Story Behind This Photo]

Fireball Over Vee Lake, Yellowknife, NWT, Canada #2

A brilliant fireball blazed across an aurora-filled sky over remote Northwest Territories in Canada in these spectacular images by astrophotographer Yuichi Takasaka of the photography group The World at Night (TWAN). See his amazing fireballs here.

Pleiades Dazzles Over MAGIC Telescope by Miguel Claro

Astrophotographer Miguel Claro sent Space.com this image of the MAGIC I telescope pictured in the foreground, with the Perseus constellation and open star cluster, the Pleiades, dazzling in the night sky over the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory on La Palma, Canary Islands. The image was taken Sept. 30, 2013 and sent to Space.com March 19, 2014.

Airplane and Full 'Worm' Moon Over L.A

Photographer Matt Hartman captured this stunning image of an airplane streaking across a huge Full 'Worm' Moon on Sunday (March 16) as full moon of March lit up the Los Angeles sky. [See the Full Story of This Photo]

Asteroid 163 Erigone Near Regulus

Slooh

The asteroid 163 Erigone is seen near the bright star Regulus on March 17, 2014, just days ahead of a rare March 20 occultation of the star by the asteroid. This image was taken by the Slooh Half-Meter Telescope, a remotely operated telescope used by the Slooh online skywatching website. [See more photos and images the asteroid eclipse of Regulus]