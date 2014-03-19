Wow! Dazzling Meteor Streaks Over Maine Lighthouse in Spectacular Photo

Astrophotographer Mike Taylor sent Space.com this image of the Milky Way galaxy, planet Venus and a meteor burning up in the atmosphere over the Marshall Point Lighthouse in Port Clyde, Maine on March 4, 2014. The photo is one frame taken from a 2 ½-hour time lapse.

A blazing meteor disintegrates across a glittering night sky with planet Venus and the Milky Way galaxy beaming brightly over a lighthouse in Maine in this stunning image recently sent to Space.com.

Astrophotographer Mike Taylor took this great shot, which is one frame from a 2.5-hour time-lapse captured on March 4 at the Marshall Point Lighthouse in Port Clyde, Maine.

"A meteor burns up in the atmosphere with a nice green tail next to the tower, making a triangle in the sky, which includes Venus and the core of the Milky Way," Taylor told Space.com in an email. [More amazing March night sky photos by amateurs]

Taylor used a Nikon D600 camera and 14-24mm @ 14mm, f/3.2 – 30 seconds – ISO 3200 – WB Kelvin 3570; to capture the image. The image was processed through Lightroom 5 and Photoshop CS5.

The Milky Way is a barred spiral galaxy comprising roughly 400 billion stars and stretching between 100,000 and 120,000 light-years in diameter. A massive black hole — billions of times the size of the sun — lies at the center of the galaxy. A light-year is the distance light travels in one year, or about 6 trillion miles (10 trillion kilometers).

