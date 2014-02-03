'Abominable Snow Aliens' Comic Strip Explores Life on Earth During Alien Invasion

'The Abominable Snow Aliens of Europa' follows the fictional adventures of real NASA scientist Kevin Hand.

What would life be like if aliens from Europa invaded Earth? A weekly comic strip from Astrobiology Magazine attempts to answer that question.

Titled "The Abominable Snow Aliens of Europa," the comic follows the fictional adventures of real NASA scientist Kevin Hand during an exceedingly strange climate event on Earth. The comic is now in its ninth week and still going strong. A new strip is released on Sundays.

"Astrobiologists are keen to peek beneath Europa's crazy-quilt patchwork ice, but missions to penetrate the ice and send a probe are decades away," Astrobiology Magazine representatives said in an announcement. "In the meantime, we can only dream about what, if any, strange creatures might be swimming in that alien sea."

You can read "The Abominable Snow Aliens of Europa" online now.

Follow Miriam Kramer @mirikramer and Google+. Follow us @Spacedotcom, Facebook and Google+.