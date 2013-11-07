Carrying the Torch | Space Wallpaper

This spectacular space wallpaper shows the Soyuz TMA-11M rocket as it launches toward space carrying the Olympic torch and the new Expedition 38 crew for the International Space Station on Nov. 7, 2013, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. (Image: © NASA/Bill Ingalls)

This spectacular space wallpaper shows the Soyuz TMA-11M rocket as it launches toward space carrying the Olympic torch for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and the new Expedition 38 crew for the International Space Station on Nov. 7, 2013, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. [Read the Full Launch Story Here] Wallpapers Standard

