This spectacular space wallpaper shows the Soyuz TMA-11M rocket as it launches toward space carrying the Olympic torch for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and the new Expedition 38 crew for the International Space Station on Nov. 7, 2013, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. [Read the Full Launch Story Here]
Carrying the Torch | Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/Bill Ingalls)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.