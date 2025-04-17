China rolls out rocket for Shenzhou 20 astronaut launch to its Tiangong space station (video)

China is gearing up to launch its latest astronaut crew into orbit.

A Long March 2F rocket, topped with the Shenzhou 20 crew spacecraft, was rolled out to its launch pad at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on Wednesday (April 16), according to Chinese state media.

The 203-foot-long (62 meters) rocket was transferred vertically by rail, taking it 0.93 miles (1.5 kilometers) from the integration building to the pad, over the course of around two hours.

China rolls out the Long March 2F rocket and crew capsule for the Shenzhou 20 astronaut mission on April 16, 2025. (Image credit: CCTV)

The rocket-spacecraft combo will now go through final checks and tests in preparation for launch, which will send three astronauts to the nation's Tiangong space station .

Related: Chinese astronauts perform record-breaking spacewalk outside Tiangong space station (video)

China has not stated when the mission will launch, instead stating that the spacecraft is set to be launched at an appropriate time in the coming days.

The identity of the three-person Shenzhou 20 crew, who will spend around six months aboard the Tiangong space station, also remains a secret. The crew are typically revealed a day ahead of launch at a pre-launch press conference at Jiuquan. Livestreams of the launch will be announced closer to liftoff.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, in orbit, the Shenzhou 19 crew — commander Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze — are wrapping up activities as their own six-month stay aboard Tiangong draws to a close.

The Shenzhou 19 trio arrived at Tiangong in late October 2024. Their work has included three spacewalks — including a record-breaking excursion outside of the space station, and conducting a sweeping range of experiments .