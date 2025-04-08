A flower's point of view of a rocket launch: Space photo of the day

News
By published

Bright yellow tulips make for a striking foreground for the launch of a new crew to the International Space Station.

yellow tulips reach skyward in the foreground of a photo of spectators watching the launch of a rocket from a desert steppe.

A Soyuz rocket launches to the International Space Station with NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritskiy on April 8, 2025, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. (Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky)

Spring has sprung at the Baikonur Cosmodrome with bright yellow tulips and the launch of a new crew to the International Space Station.

Why is this amazing?

Though largely a desert landscape, yellow tulips are as common as rocket launches at the Russia-run Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Here, the liftoff of the Soyuz MS-27 crew to the International Space Station on April 8, 2025, becomes the first launch since spring has sprung on the Kazakh steppe.

Who is aboard the rocket?

The press and launch spectators came out to see two Russian cosmonauts and one U.S. astronaut lift off for the space station.

Soyuz MS-27 commander Sergey Ryzhikov led Alexey Zubritskiy and Jonny Kim on their first flights into space. Three hours and two orbits of Earth after this photo was taken, the three crewmates arrived at their new home for the next eight months.

a white rocket lifts off into a blue sky creating a large plume behind it.

A Soyuz rocket launches to the International Space Station with Expedition 73 crewmembers — NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritskiy — on board, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. (Image credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky)

Where can I learn more?

You can read about the Soyuz MS-27 launch and the crew's arrival at the space station.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Robert Z. Pearlman
Robert Z. Pearlman
collectSPACE.com Editor, Space.com Contributor

Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, a daily news publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018.In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History. In 2023, the National Space Club Florida Committee recognized Pearlman with the Kolcum News and Communications Award for excellence in telling the space story along the Space Coast and throughout the world.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about human spaceflight
two colorful patchwork quilts are framed and on display in a red carpeted hallway

Lunar Quilts capture crafters, astronaut's take on return to the moon
a white rocket lifts off from its launch pad into a grayish-blue sky

Navy SEAL doctor-astronaut launches with cosmonauts on Russian Soyuz to ISS (video)
The record galaxy RUBIES-UDS-QG-z7 and its spectra as seen by the JWST

Record-breaking 'dead' galaxy discovered by JWST lived fast and died young in the early universe
See more latest
Most Popular
The record galaxy RUBIES-UDS-QG-z7 and its spectra as seen by the JWST
Record-breaking 'dead' galaxy discovered by JWST lived fast and died young in the early universe
A cop car being cut in half by a red beam of light.
Want to see a lightcycle cut a cop car in half? Check out the 1st 'Tron: Ares' teaser trailer (video)
A white drone with four propellors sits above a remote controller in front of an orange planet with the space.com logo in the top left corner.
Save a massive $160 on the Ruko F11Pro 2 drone, a drone with a 6K camera and it's now one of the lowest prices we've seen
rows of metallic objects are folded up in a rack high above earth
Russia and China are threatening SpaceX's Starlink satellite constellation, new report finds
A sinister superhero stands in silhouette
The Void revealed as the big bad guy for Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts* in new teaser trailer (video)
two colorful patchwork quilts are framed and on display in a red carpeted hallway
Lunar Quilts capture crafters, astronaut's take on return to the moon
A gorgeous sparkling scene with pinkish red structures and a dark blue sky.
Scientists spice up old Hubble Telescope image to shine light on spectacular star cluster
Zoomed-in view of the moon’s Drygalski Crater taken with the high-resolution camera on South Korea’s Danuri lunar orbiter.
South Korea is converting an abandoned coal mine into a moon exploration testing ground
Composite view of various stages of a total solar eclipse, as seen from Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada. April 8, 2024
1 year since the Great North American Eclipse — Here's how the 2026 total eclipse will compare
The Soyuz module docks at the ISS on Tuesday (April 8)
NASA's Jonny Kim and 2 cosmonauts arrive at ISS aboard Russian Soyuz spacecraft (video)