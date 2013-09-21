Best Space Photos of the Week: Sept. 21, 2013

Stargazer Eyes Jaw-Dropping Sunrise Over Volcanic Mount Bromo

Galaxies glow over East Java’s Mount Bromo in this amazing image taken at sunrise by photographer Justin Ng of Singapore. “This is one of the best months to see four galaxies—Large Magellanic Cloud, SmallMagellanic Cloud, Andromeda Galaxy and Milky Way Galaxy—within one night in Bromo,” Ng wrote SPACE.com in an email. [Read the Full Story]

Harvest Moon Photos: Amazing Full Moon Images by Skywatchers

Anthony Lynch

Astrophotographer Anthony Lynch sent in this photo of the Harvest Moon, September 2013, taken at Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland. See more images]

Ancient Mystery

Panos Evripiotis

Stargazer Panos Evripiotis sent in a photo of the Milky Way seen over the Temple of Demeter on the island of Naxos, Greece. [See More Images]

Lights in the Sky

Auroramax

Auroramax automated camera photographed this auroral display in Canada's Northwest Territory on Sept. 13, 2013. [See More Images]

Venus and the Moon Photobomb Wedding Photo

While bride Karly Kryza and groom Lucas Farmer were sharing an embrace during their wedding reception, little did they know another close encounter, this one of a celestial kind, was taking place above them in the night sky. Photographer Dustin Prickett captured this beautiful image of the moon and Venus sharing a moment above the new couple on Sept. 8 at Cross Creek Ranch in Dover, Fla. [Read the Full Story]

Prawn Nebula Cooks Up Stars In Amazing New Photos

ESO; Acknowledgement: Martin Pugh

A stellar nursery known as the Prawn Nebula is seen as a glowing group of gas clouds shining brightly 6,000 light-years from Earth in a new photo. [Read the Full Story]

Gigantic Galaxy Cluster Blazes in Amazing New Hubble Photo

NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA), J. Blakeslee (NRC Herzberg Astrophysics Program, Dominion Astrophysical Observatory), and H. Ford (JHU)

The Hubble telescope has found the largest known collection of globular star clusters, a finding that is expected to reveal new insights into dark matter. [Read the Full Story]

'Impossible' and Mesmerizing View of Rotating Moon

NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University

NASA researchers have pieced together a view of the moon that's impossible from Earth. [Read the Full Story]

NASA Photographer Creates Awesome Private Rocket Launch Photo with Infrared

NASA/Bill Ingalls

The Antares rocket launched into space Wednesday (Sept. 18) from Wallops Island, Va., carrying the first Cygnus spacecraft on a test flight to the International Space Station. [Read the Full Story]

Richard Garriott, 2nd-Gen Space Traveler, Auctions Historic Rocket Model

Austin Auction Gallery

The first American to follow in his father's footsteps by flying in space is auctioning some of his memorabilia, including a rare rocket ship model based on a design by Russia's "father of space travel." [Read the Full Story]

Five-Year Hunt for Mysterious Dark Energy Begins

Dark Energy Survey

Scientists have embarked on a quest to map one-eighth of the entire sky looking for clues about dark energy, the mysterious force that accounts for the ever-accelerating expansion of the universe. [Read the Full Story]