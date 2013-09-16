Wow! Stargazer Captures Jaw-Dropping Sunrise Over Mount Bromo Volcano (Photo)

The Milky Way, Large and Small Magellanic Clouds and bright star Canopus can be seen in this image taken at sunrise over East Java’s Mount Bromo by photographer Justin Ng of Singapore. This image was released to SPACE.com on Sept. 10, 2013.

Galaxies glow over East Java’s Mount Bromo in this amazing image taken at sunrise by veteran astrophotographer Justin Ng of Singapore.

"This is one of the best months to see four galaxies—Large Magellanic Cloud, Small Magellanic Cloud, Andromeda Galaxy and Milky Way Galaxy—within one night in Bromo," Justin Ng told SPACE.com in an email.

The brightest star in the Southern Hemisphere, Canopus, can also be found between our Milky Way galaxy (dense area of stars toward the left) and the Large Magellanic Cloud.

Appearing as cloudy patches in the Southern Hemisphere's night sky, the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds are irregular dwarf galaxies less than 200,000 light years away from Earth. A light-year is the distance light travels in one year, or about 6 trillion miles (10 trillion kilometers).

#1 rated Beginner Telescope. Celestron NexStar 130SLT Computerized Telescope. Buy Here (Image credit: Space.com Store)

Ng sent the image to SPACE.com on Sept. 10. To balance the exposure, he took a few images at different dynamic ranges and blended them manually in post processing.

To see more amazing night sky photos submitted by SPACE.com readers, visit our astrophotography archive.

Editor's note: If you have an amazing night sky photo you'd like to share for a possible story or image gallery, please contact managing editor Tariq Malik at spacephotos@space.com.

Follow SPACE.com on Twitter @Spacedotcom. We're also on Facebook & Google+.Original article on SPACE.com.