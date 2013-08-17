Best Night Sky Photos of the Week: Aug. 17, 2013

First!

Tommy Eliassen

Aurora-spotter Tommy Eliassen took his first aurora photo of the autumn season in Hemnesberget, Nordland, Norway, on August 14, 2013. [Full Story]

2013 Perseid Meteor, Star Trails and Bridge

Peter Day

Photographer Peter Day caught a Perseid meteor and star trails at Isle of Palms, SC, on August 12, 2013.



See Our Full Gallery of Dazzling Perseid Meteor Shower Photos for 2013 [Full Story: 2013 Perseid Meteor Shower Wows Stargazers 2013]

Milky Way Shines Over Crater Lake in Stunning Panorama

Steve Zigler

Night sky photographer Steve Zigler took this shot in late May from a snowy overlook at Crater Lake National Park in Oregon. The Milky Way is beautifully mirrored by the white rim of the lake—a perspective nearly stifled by the weather. [Full Story] by the weather.

Stargazer's Photos Reveal Spectacular Arizona Night Sky, But No Meteors

Stephen Gresser | S.C. Gresser Photography

While pursuing images of what turned out to be an elusive Perseid meteor shower, Stephen Gresser captured some spectacular photos of the night sky over Arizona. [Full Story]

Perseid Meteor Shower 2013: Jeff Dai

Jeff Dai

Photographer Jeff Dai captured this view of a Perseid meteor shower fireball streaks above the city lights of Nanchuan in western China on Aug. 11, 2013. Dai took the photo from Mount Jinfo, Chongqing, China.



Starry Sky Over Sequoia National Park: Stargazer's Serene Scene

Meldeine Sipes

Astrophotographer Meldeine Sipes took advantage of her family's picturesque vacation spot by shooting some spectacular images of giant sequoia trees under a starry sky. [Full Story]

2013 Perseid Meteors Over Orcas Island, WA

Cody Limber

Astrophotographer Cody Limber sent in a photo of some early Perseid meteors that he caught from his deck on Orcas Island in Washington. The shot combines images taken over the course of four days in August 2013.



Dazzling Star Cluster Shines in Stargazer's Photo

The open star cluster NGC 6633 sparkles in the night sky in this beautiful image shot by astrophotographer Bob Franke from Focal Pointe Observatory in Chino Valley, Ariz. [Full Story]

Ghost Town Perseid

David Downs

Sky watcher David Downs caught this Perseid meteor at Fort Griffin Ghost Town in Texas under an old steel bridge, August 10, 2013.



2013 Perseid Meteors Falling Over Holy Island, Northumberland, UK

Peter Greig

Astrophotographer Peter Greig drove two hours to Lindisfarne Castle located on Holy Island, Northumberland, UK. to produce this composite image of Perseid meteors falling on August 11, 2013.



Comet Lemmon Photobombs Stargazer's Stunning Space Snapshot

Veteran astrophotographer Terry Hancock was pleasantly surprised to learn the uninvited guest in his recent photo was not an aircraft, but rather Comet Lemmon soaring across a nebula-filled night sky. [Full Story]