Starry Sky Over Sequoia National Park: Stargazer's Serene Scene (Photos)

Astrophotographer Meldeine Sipes sent in a photo of the night sky over Sequoia National Park in California, taking during a July 4, 2013, family camping trip.

Astrophotographer Meldeine Sipes took advantage of her family's picturesque vacation spot by shooting some spectacular images of giant sequoia trees under a starry sky.

Sipes recently sent SPACE.com these stunning images taken over the Fourth of July weekend from Sequoia National Park in California.

"Over the 4th of July weekend, my family went on a road trip to the Sequoia National Park to see giants and stars. For the first time, we saw the night sky as nature intended," Sipes wrote SPACE.com via email. [6 Stellar Places for Skywatching in the US]

Astrophotographer Meldeine Sipes took this photo of the night sky over Sequoia National Park, Ca. during the 4th of July weekend. (Image credit: Meldeine Sipes )

"The sequoias reminded us how small we are, and the night sky showed us that the giants surrounding us were smaller than we could ever imagine."

