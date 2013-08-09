Stargazer Snaps Gorgeous Night Sky Photo Over Welsh National Park

Night sky photographer Adam Brooks sent SPACE.com this image on July 25 of a starry night sky taken over Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales.

Stars sparkle brilliantly in this beautiful photo shot over Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales.

Amateur night sky photographer Adam Brooks sent SPACE.com this image on July 25. Covering roughly 520 square miles in south and middle Wales, Brecon Beacons National Park is a diverse area of moorlands and mountains, including the Brecon Beacons mountain range, which runs through the center. The International Dark-Sky Association recently recognized the Welsh park as an International Dark Sky Reserve. [6 Stellar Skywatching Places in the United States: A Countdown]

