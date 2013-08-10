Best Space Photos of the Week - Aug. 10, 2013

Photos: Earth's Lightning Seen from Space

ESA/NASA

Lightning as seen from the International Space Station, somewhere over Brazil. [See more images]

Hubble Telescope Finds Source of Cosmic Stream Near Milky Way (Photos)

D. Nidever et al., NRAO/AUI/NSF and A. Mellinger, Leiden-Argentine-Bonn (LAB) Survey, Parkes Observatory, Westerbork Observatory, and Arecibo Observatory

For decades, scientists were at a loss to explain the source of the so-called Magellanic Stream, a long ribbon of gas discovered in the early 1970s that extends nearly halfway around the Milky Way. But new data from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope have helped astronomers crack the case. [Read the Full Story]

Two Rocks Are Better Than One

NASA/JPL-Caltech/Malin Space Science Systems

August 5, 2013, marked the one-year anniversary of Mars rover Curiosity's arrival on Mars. An image acquired by the rover shows a rise topped by two gray rocks, informally named "Twin Cairns Island." The two gray rocks, combined, stretch about 10 feet (3 meters) wide, as seen from this angle. The rover used its Mast Camera to take the component images of this scene on the 343rd Martian day, or sol, of the rover's work on Mars, July 24, 2013. This photo has been white-balanced to show what the scene would look like under Earth lighting conditions, to aid in distinguishing and recognizing materials in the rocks and soil.

Space Colony Concepts: NASA's 1970s Vision for Giant Space Stations (Gallery)

An artist’s depiction of construction along the torus rim of the colonies—one of the three space colony summer studies that were conducted at NASA Ames in the 1970s. [See more images]

'Elysium' Launches Sci-Fi Space Colony to New Heights (Photos)

Columbia TriStar Marketing Group

Matt Damon stars in Columbia Pictures' "Elysium," opening August 9, 2013. [See more images]

Barbie in Space: Iconic Doll's Astronaut Looks (Photos)

Chris Rodriguez/Jeremy Lips/SPACE.com

Barbie goes to Mars in 2013 with her career of the year doll. The Mars Explorer Barbie was launched on Aug. 5, 2013 in honor of NASA's Mars rover Curiosity's landing on the Red Planet in 2012. [See more images]

Photos: Stunning Night Sky Stargazing Images of August 2013

Astrophotographer Terry Hancock sent in a photo of Pelican and North American Nebulae (NGC 5067 and NGC 7000), captured over 2 nights, July 24-25, 2013, in H-Alpha. Total exposure time was 5 hours. Hancock's home observatory, DownUnder Observatory, is located in Fremont, MI. [See more images]

Stunning Space Photos: Gemini Observatory's Advanced Laser Optics Tech (Gallery)

Gemini Observatory/AURA - Image taken by Manuel Paredes

The Gemini South telescope in Chile is seen, laser blazing, during laser operations using the Gemini Multi-conjugate adaptive optics System (GeMS). The laser-guided advanced optics system cancels out atmospheric turbulence caused by Earth's atmosphere during observations. [See more images]

Sister Act: Schoolgirls Build Working Mars Rover Model (Photos)

Beatty Robotics

Beatty Robotics' dad and daughter team pose with their Mars rover. (L to R) Camille, Robert and Genevieve have designed and built numerous robots, including this Mars rover commissioned by the New York Hall of Science. [See more images]

Mock Mars Explorers Roam Hawaii: HI-SEAS Food Mission Photos

Kate Greene and Dr. Oleg Abramov traverse a lava field on EVA during the 2013 HI-SEAS simulated space mission in Hawaii. [See more images]

Brilliant Space Clouds Shine Red & Blue in Telescope Views (Photos

ESO

An incredible new photo taken by a telescope in the Southern Hemisphere captures an odd couple shimmering beautifully in a star-forming region of a nearby galaxy. [Read the Full Story]