Mock Mars Explorers Roam Hawaii: HI-SEAS Food Mission Photos

A HI-SEAS Crew Member in a Spacesuit
A HI-SEAS crew member walks in a spacesuit on EVA’s during the 2013 HI-SEAS simulated space mission in Hawaii.
Dr. Oleg Abramov in a Spacesuit
Dr. Oleg Abramov stands in a spacesuit on EVA during the 2013 HI-SEAS simulated space mission in Hawaii.
Simon Engler in a Spacesuit
Simon Engler works in a spacesuit on EVA during the 2013 HI-SEAS simulated space mission in Hawaii.
The Puerto Rican Flag at EVA Testing
Dr. Yajaira Sierra-Sastre displays the Puerto Rican flag on EVA during the 2013 HI-SEAS simulated space mission in Hawaii.
Traversing a Lava Field on EVA
Kate Greene and Dr. Oleg Abramov traverse a lava field on EVA during the 2013 HI-SEAS simulated space mission in Hawaii.
The EVA Station
Simon Engler approaches the station on EVA during the 2013 HI-SEAS simulated space mission in Hawaii.
Heading Down the Hill at EVA Testing
Dr. Sian Proctor heads down the hill on EVA during the 2013 HI-SEAS simulated space mission in Hawaii.
HI-SEAS Habitat
The HI-SEAS habitat is seen with the Mars-like terrain surrounding it in Hawaii during the 2013 simulated space mission.
HI-SEAS Team
The HI-SEAS team takes a group photo inside their habitat during the 2013 simulated space mission in Hawaii.
Dr. Yajaira Sierra-Sastre Admires Sunset
Dr. Yajaira Sierra-Sastre admires the sunset during the 2013 HI-SEAS simulated space mission in Hawaii.
HI-SEAS Habitat at Night
The HI-SEAS habitat glows at night during the 2013 HI-SEAS simulated space mission in Hawaii.