Mock Mars Explorers Roam Hawaii: HI-SEAS Food Mission Photos

A HI-SEAS Crew Member in a Spacesuit

A HI-SEAS crew member walks in a spacesuit on EVA’s during the 2013 HI-SEAS simulated space mission in Hawaii.

Dr. Oleg Abramov in a Spacesuit

Dr. Oleg Abramov stands in a spacesuit on EVA during the 2013 HI-SEAS simulated space mission in Hawaii.

Simon Engler in a Spacesuit

Simon Engler works in a spacesuit on EVA during the 2013 HI-SEAS simulated space mission in Hawaii.

The Puerto Rican Flag at EVA Testing

Dr. Yajaira Sierra-Sastre displays the Puerto Rican flag on EVA during the 2013 HI-SEAS simulated space mission in Hawaii.

Traversing a Lava Field on EVA

Kate Greene and Dr. Oleg Abramov traverse a lava field on EVA during the 2013 HI-SEAS simulated space mission in Hawaii.

The EVA Station

Simon Engler approaches the station on EVA during the 2013 HI-SEAS simulated space mission in Hawaii.

Heading Down the Hill at EVA Testing

Dr. Sian Proctor heads down the hill on EVA during the 2013 HI-SEAS simulated space mission in Hawaii.

HI-SEAS Habitat

The HI-SEAS habitat is seen with the Mars-like terrain surrounding it in Hawaii during the 2013 simulated space mission.

HI-SEAS Team

The HI-SEAS team takes a group photo inside their habitat during the 2013 simulated space mission in Hawaii.

Dr. Yajaira Sierra-Sastre Admires Sunset

Dr. Yajaira Sierra-Sastre admires the sunset during the 2013 HI-SEAS simulated space mission in Hawaii.

HI-SEAS Habitat at Night

The HI-SEAS habitat glows at night during the 2013 HI-SEAS simulated space mission in Hawaii.