Stunning Space Photos: Gemini Observatory's Advanced Laser Optics Tech (Gallery)

Gemini South Observatory Advanced Optics

Gemini Observatory/AURA - Image taken by Manuel Paredes

The Gemini South telescope in Chile is seen, laser blazing, during laser operations using the Gemini Multi-conjugate adaptive optics System (GeMS). The laser-guided advanced optics system cancels out atmospheric turbulence caused by Earth's atmosphere during observations.

GeMS Images

Gemini Observatory/AURA

Images from the Gemini Multi-conjugate adaptive optics System (GeMS) System Verification science observations show the improvements provided by the new adaptive optics system. Image design by Eve Furchgott, Blue Heron Multimedia.

Orion Bullets

Gemini Observatory/AURA

The "Bullets" region of the Orion Nebula has a long history of adaptive optics (AO) imaging at Gemini. These images were taken using the advanced adaptive optics system (GeMS) on the Gemini South telescope in Chile. Image released July 2, 2013.

NGC 4038

Gemini Observatory/AURA

This multiple pointing, 3-band, near-infrared image, obtained with GeMS/GSAOI reveals remarkable, colorful details in NGC 4038, one of the components of the Antennae Galaxies (NGC 4038/NGC 4039), despite a short total exposure time. This image was taken using the advanced adaptive optics system (GeMS) on the Gemini South telescope in Chile. Image released July 2, 2013.

NGC 1851

Gemini Observatory/AURA

A single pointing, 2-band, near-infrared image, obtained with Gemini South’s GeMS/GSAOI of the globular star cluster NGC 1851. This image was taken using the advanced adaptive optics system (GeMS) on the Gemini South telescope in Chile. Image released July 2, 2013.

Gemini South Telescope During Laser Operations

Gemini Observatory/AURA; Image by Manuel Paredes

Gemini South telescope is seen during laser operations with the Gemini Multi-conjugate adaptive optics System (GeMS)/Gemini South AO Imager (GSAOI). Image released July 2, 2013.

R 136

Gemini Observatory/AURA

A single pointing, 3-band, near-infrared image, obtained with Gemini South’s GeMS/GSAOI of the star cluster and associate nebula R 136. This image was taken using the advanced adaptive optics system (GeMS) on the Gemini South telescope in Chile. Image released July 2, 2013.

RCW 41

Gemini Observatory/AURA

A single pointing, 3-band, near-infrared image, obtained with Gemini South’s GeMS/GSAOI of the star cluster and associate nebula RCW 41. This image was taken using the advanced adaptive optics system (GeMS) on the Gemini South telescope in Chile. Image released July 2, 2013.

NGC 2346

Gemini Observatory/AURA

A single pointing, near-infrared image, obtained with Gemini South’s GeMS/GSAOI of the planetary nebula NGC 2346. This image was taken using the advanced adaptive optics system (GeMS) on the Gemini South telescope in Chile. Image released July 2, 2013.

Abell 780

Gemini Observatory/AURA

This is a rich cluster of galaxies 840 million light-years distant. Better known as Hydra A, Abell 780 has been thoroughly studied at X-ray wavelengths, but its fine-scale structure has largely remained a mystery to astronomers at optical wavelengths. This image was taken using the advanced adaptive optics system (GeMS) on the Gemini South telescope in Chile. Image released July 2, 2013.

Laser Constellation

Gemini Observatory/AURA

The Gemini South (GeMS) laser splits into five points to create a constellation of guide stars for improved corrections over a larger patch of sky. The points at the end of the laser columns are where the light excites sodium atoms about 60 miles (90 kilometers) up in the atmosphere.