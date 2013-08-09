Sister Act: Schoolgirls Build Working Mars Rover Model (Photos)

The Beattys of Beatty Robotics

Beatty Robotics' dad and daughter team pose with their Mars rover. (L to R) Camille, Robert and Genevieve have designed and built numerous robots, including this Mars rover commissioned by the New York Hall of Science. [Read the Full Story]

Beatty Robotics' Mars Rover

The Beatty Robotics Mars Rover was commissioned by the New York Hall of Science. The rover was installed June 8, 2013. [Read the Full Story]

Camille and Genevieve Beatty in the Beatty Robotics Lab

Camille (right) and Genevieve Beatty in the Beatty Robotics Lab. Their Mars rover, commissioned by the New York Hall of Science, stands on the workbench. The rover was installed at the NY Hall of Science on June 8, 2013. [Read the Full Story]

Camille and Genevieve Beatty With Their Mars Rover

Camille (right) and Genevieve Beatty wear their NYSCI Design/Make/Play t-shirts with the partially completed Mars Rover. [Read the Full Story]

Camille Beatty Machines the Laser Mount for the Mars Rover

Camille Beatty uses the vertical mini mill to do some machining to modify the laser mount for the Beatty's Mars rover. [Read the Full Story]

Camille Beatty Works on the Mars Rover Solar Panels

Camille Beatty works on assembling the solar panels that will cover the top deck of the Mars rover. [Read the Full Story]

Heat-Shrinking Wires on the Mars Rover

Camille Beatty uses the electric heat gun to complete the heat shrinking on the wires she just soldered. According to the Beattys' blog: "Red nail polish is optional when heat shrinking in our workshop, but always a plus!" [Read the Full Story]

Genevieve Beatty Solders Wires on the Mars Rover

Genevieve Beatty solders wires on the Mars rover. [Read the Full Story]

Beatty Robotics' Spirit II Mars Rover

Beatty Robotics paid tribute to the Spirit and Opportunity Mars rover with their Spirit II Mars rover. They studied the original rovers carefully to reverse-engineer many of the features, including the "rocker-bogie suspension system" that allows the rover to roll over obstacles. The project was detailed in a Nov. 2011 blog post. [Read the Full Story]

Beatty Robotics' Lunokhod

Beatty Robotics was asked to build a functional Lunokhod robot for a new space museum that is being built in Prague in the Czech Republic. Lunokhod, which means “Moon Walker” in Russian, was the first roving remote-controlled robot to operate on another terrestrial body. The Soviet Union landed it on the moon in 1970. [Read the Full Story]

Beatty Robotics' Mechatron

Beatty Robotics' Mechatron features a powerful drive system operating each of the four wheels independently. In addition, the robot sports a full covering of armor, a 360-degree panning gun turret, and a weight of 45 pounds! [Read the Full Story]