(Image credit: Mattel)

Barbie is an icon among toys, so it's no surprise that in the 60 years since Mattel launched the doll, she's seen her share of space travel and exploration. Here's a photo tour of Barbie in space (and as a space scientist) over the years!

Retro Astronaut Barbie (2019)

Here's two looks for Mattel's 60th anniversary Astronaut Barbie to celebrate the doll line's birthday. The new dolls were launched in 2019 to celebrate Barbie's 60th birthday. (Image credit: Left: Kasandra Brabaw/Space.com, Right: Mattel)

Astrophysicist Barbie (2019)

(Image credit: Mattel)

Astrophysicist Barbie is a collaboration between Mattel and National Geographic and was unveiled at the 2019 Toy Fair in New York City. The doll will be available later in 2019.

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti Barbie (2018)

(Image credit: ESA/Mattel)

On Oct. 11, 2019, Mattel Italia released two Barbie dolls modeled after European astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti to celebrate the International Day of the Girl. Cristoforetti, an Italian astronaut, spent 199 days in space from November 2014 to June 2015 as a flight engineer with the Expedition 42 and 43 crews of the International Space Station.

Mars Explorer Barbie (2013)

Barbie went to Mars in 2013 with this career of the year doll. The Mars Explorer Barbie was launched on Aug. 5, 2013 in honor of NASA's Mars rover Curiosity's landing on the Red Planet in 2012.

Mars Explorer Barbie with Accessories

Mattel's Mars Explorer Barbie comes with a helmet and oxygen tank. Image released on Aug. 05, 2013.

Barbie Goes to Mars

Mattel

Mattel's Mars Explorer Barbie doll has launched on the first "one-doll" mission to Mars, in collaboration with NASA. Image released Aug. 5, 2013.

Mars Explorer Barbie in Box

SPACE.com/Jeremy Lips

A pink Curiosity rover is featured on the back of the Mars Explorer Barbie box. Image released Aug. 5, 2013.

Barbie on Mars

Chris Rodriguez/Jeremy Lips/SPACE.com

Mars Explorer Barbie floats freely in space, on her way to the Red Planet. Image released Aug. 5, 2013.

Mars Explorer Barbie (2013)

SPACE.com/Jeremy Lips

This Mars Explorer Barbie represents the doll's career of the year for 2013. Image released Aug. 5, 2013.

Mars Explorer Barbie Box

SPACE.com/Jeremy Lips

The back of the Mars Explorer Barbie box lists fun facts about space. Image released Aug. 5, 2013.

Astronaut Barbie (1965)

Mattel

Mattel released an astronaut Barbie outfit in 1965, long before an American woman flew in space. Image uploaded Aug. 5, 2013.

Astronaut Barbie (1985)

Mattel

Mattel promotional image for its 1985 "Astronaut Barbie." Image uploaded Aug. 5,2013.

'Star Trek' Barbie and Ken (1996)

Mattel

Barbie and Ken took a trip to the Starship Enterprise with their "Star Trek" outfits. Image uploaded Aug. 5, 2013.