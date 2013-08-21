Photos: Stunning Night Sky Stargazing Images of August 2013

Large Solar Filament by Chumack

Astrophotographer John Chumack sent SPACE.com this photo of a solar filament. The image was taken from his backyard in Dayton, Ohio on Aug. 11, 2013. [Read the Full Story to see how Chumack did it.]

Large Solar Filament Close-up by Chumack

John Chumack took this photo of a solar filament from his backyard in Dayton, Ohio on Aug. 11, 2013. [Read the Full Story to see how Chumack did it.]

Large Solar Filament in Blue by Chumack

John Chumack took this photo processed in blue of a solar filament. The photo was taken from his backyard in Dayton, Ohio on Aug. 11, 2013. [Read the Full Story to see how Chumack did it.]

2013 Perseid Meteors Over Washoe Valley, NV

William Berry

Night sky watcher William Berry sent in a photo of a fireball at Slide Mountain over Washoe Valley, NV. He says the image is a wide angle stack of about 1 hour, 30 second exposures, and he brightened the meteor trail a bit. [Full Story: 2013 Perseid Meteor Shower Wows Stargazers 2013]

Aurora Over Swedish Park

This view of the aurora borealis over Sweden was captured by astrophotographer Chad Blakley.

Aurora Borealis Over Sweden

Bird and Sundog Over Spain

Juan Manuel Pérez Rayego

Juan Manuel Pérez Rayego took this photo of a bird flying by a sundog, also called a mock sun or parhelion, from Merida, Spain in October 2012. The photo was taken in a single exposure, without a tripod using a polarizing filter. [Read the Full Story Behind the Photo]

Night Sky Over Lowell Observatory During Annual Meteor Shower

Stephen Gresser | S.C. Gresser Photography

Astrophotographer Stephen Gresser snapped this photo during the Perseid Meteor shower near Anderson Mesa Station in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Aug. 9, 2013. [Read the Full Story]

2013 Perseid Meteors Over Orcas Island, WA

Cody Limber

Astrophotographer Cody Limber sent in a photo of some early Perseid meteors that he caught from his deck on Orcas Island in Washington. The shot combines images taken over the course of four days in August 2013. [Full Story: 2013 Perseid Meteor Shower Wows Stargazers 2013]

Night Sky Over Lowell Observatory During Perseid Meteor Shower Gresser

Stephen Gresser | S.C. Gresser Photography

Stephen Gresser took this image of the night sky during the Perseid Meteor shower from a location next to the Anderson Mesa Station of the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Aug. 9, 2013. [Read the Full Story]

Night Sky Over Arizona During Perseid Meteor Shower Gresser

Stephen Gresser | S.C. Gresser Photography

Stephen Gresser captured this photo of the night sky during the Perseid Meteor shower over a spot near Anderson Mesa Station in Flagstaff, Ariz. The image was taken Aug. 9, 2013. [Read the Full Story]