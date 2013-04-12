Big Moon Rises Over Mississippi (Photo)

Bruce Brown of Canton, Miss. took this image of a waxing gibbous moon on March 25, 2013 at approximately 5 p.m.

A deep indigo lingers in the background of this jaw-dropping photo of the moon.

Bruce Brown of Canton, Miss., took this image of March 25 at roughly 5 p.m. local time when a bit of light remained in the sky.

The March 25 moon was a waxing gibbous moon. The time between a first quarter moon and a full moon is called the waxing gibbous period because the illuminated region of the orb increases each day. [Phases of the Moon Explained (Infographic)]

Moon Globe (Image credit: SPACE.com Store)

A full moon occurred two days after this image was taken, on March 27. After a full moon, the orb goes through a waning gibbous phase until it reaches the last quarter or no moon.

