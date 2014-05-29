The Rockets and Spaceships of SpaceX (Photos)

SpaceX Dragon V2 Preview Image - Control Panel

SpaceX (via Twitter as @SpaceX)

A glimpse at the control panel of SpaceX's manned Dragon V2. The unveiling of Dragon V2 takes place on May 29, 2014. SpaceX will webcast the event directly from their state-of-the-art design and manufacturing facility in Hawthorne, California. [Read the Full Story Here]

SpaceX Dragon V2 Preview Image - Seat Belt

SpaceX (via Twitter as @SpaceX)

A glimpse at one of the seats on Dragon V2 – SpaceX’s next generation spacecraft designed to carry astronauts to space. The unveiling will take place on May 29, 2014. [Read the Full Story Here]

SpaceX's Passenger-Carrying Dragon Capsule (Infographic)

Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor

Already tested as a cargo carrier, the Dragon spacecraft can also be fitted out to shuttle passengers to low orbit and to the International Space Station. See how SpaceX's Dragon capsules work in this SPACE.com infographic.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Octaweb

SpaceX

The new circular Octaweb engine arrangement of SpaceX's nine Falcon 9 Merlin 1D engines is seen in this image. [Read the Full Story Here]

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket V 1.1

SpaceX

An upgraded SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands poised to launch from Space Launch Complex 4 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California in September 2013. Liftoff set for Sept. 29, 2013. [Read the Full Story Here]

SpaceX New Falcon 9 Engine Test

SpaceX

SpaceX's new upgraded Falcon 9 rocket undergoes an static fire engine test on Sept. 19, 2013 ahead of a Sept. 29 launch testfrom Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. [Read the Full Story Here]

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Night View

SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon space capsule stand poised to launch to the International Space Station just one hour before liftoff (8:35 p.m. ET) from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., on Oct. 7, 2012.

Dragon Grappled by ISS

NASA

The SpaceX Dragon commercial cargo craft is grappled by the International Space Station's Canadarm2 robotic arm on Oct. 10, 2012 during the spacecraft's first cargo delivery mission for NASA under a $1.6 billion deal for commercial cargo delivery.

SpaceX Grasshopper Rocket's Highest Test: March 7, 2013

SpaceX

On March 7, 2013, SpaceX’s Grasshopper doubled its highest leap to date to rise 24 stories or 262.8 feet (80.1 meters), hovering for approximately 34 seconds and landing safely using closed loop thrust vector and throttle control.

Mannequin Cowboy on SpaceX's Grasshopper Rocket

SpaceX

A mannequin cowboy dressed in black, nicknamed Johnny, rode SpaceX's Grasshopper reusable rocket during its highest ever test flight on March 7, 2013. The flight in Texas reached a height of 263 feet (80 meters).

SpaceX Dragon Meets Falcon 9

NASA

Technicians move a SpaceX Dragon capsule into place at the nose of the company's Falcon 9 rocket during preparations to launch the spacecraft on a cargo flight to the International Space Station.