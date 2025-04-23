SpaceX launches 3 rockets from 3 pads in less than 37 hours (photos)

News
By published

SpaceX continues to blaze lots of trails into the sky.

A rocket launch carves an orange arc into a dusky sky in this long-exposure photo.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the NROL-145 mission from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base on April 20, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX continues to keep up its torrid launch pace.

Elon Musk's company sent three of its Falcon 9 rockets to orbit from three different pads over the course of a day and a half.

The action began on Sunday (April 20), when a Falcon 9 launched the NROL-145 mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base. It was the 10th flight in service of the NRO's new "proliferated architecture" of spy satellites.

A rocket launch carves an orange arc into a dark night sky in this long-exposure photo.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the CRS-32 cargo mission to the International Space Station for NASA from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 21, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Next up was SpaceX's 32nd cargo mission to the International Space Station for NASA, which launched from the agency's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida early Monday morning (April 21).

Then, on Monday night, another Falcon 9 lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, which is next door to KSC.

That launch kicked off Bandwagon-3, a rideshare mission that lofted a spy craft for the South Korean government, a private European reentry capsule and a satellite for the weather-forecasting outfit Tomorrow Companies Inc.

SpaceX highlighted the spaceflight tripleheader in a Tuesday (April 22) post on X, the social media site that Musk owns, noting that the three launches occurred in a span of about 36 hours.

Related: SpaceX: Facts about Elon Musk's private spaceflight company

a black-and-white spacex falcon 9 rocket launches into a night sky.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the Bandwagon-3 rideshare mission from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on April 21, 2025. (Image credit: SpaceX)
Related stories:

SpaceX aces 3rd launch in 13 hours, sending 23 Starlink satellites to orbit (video)

SpaceX launches 30 satellites on Bandwagon-2 rideshare mission (video)

8 ways SpaceX has transformed spaceflight

Impressive as that number is, it's far from a record; last month, SpaceX launched three Falcon 9 missions during a 13-hour stretch.

SpaceX has now launched 46 Falcon 9 flights in 2025. It has also conducted two test missions of its Starship megarocket, which the company is developing to help humanity settle the moon and Mars, as well as assist with other tasks.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about spaceflight

Fixing the Hubble Space Telescope: A timeline of NASA's shuttle servicing missions

SpaceX launches European reentry capsule on 'Bandwagon-3' rideshare mission (video)

African Space Agency celebrates official inauguration, joining global push for space innovation
See more latest
Most Popular
nine people in business attire smile and pose for a portrait in front of a sign that reads &quot;african space agency&quot;
African Space Agency celebrates official inauguration, joining global push for space innovation
The Disney Plus and Hulu logos on a purple background with a Space Black Friday deals badge.
Watch season two of "Star Wars: Andor" with Disney's biggest bundle discount, including Hulu and Celebrate Star Wars Day — May the Fourth Be With You
Screenshot from Star Wars Visions showing an animated woman holding a green lightsaber, dueling with someone holding a red lightsaber.
Star Wars anime fans rejoice! 'Star Wars: Visions' returns for Volume 3, and 'The Ninth Jedi' is getting its own spin-off series
(L-R) Chinese astronauts Wang Jie, Chen Dong and Chen Zhongrui, who will carry out the Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceflight mission, meet the press at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on April 23, 2025 in Alxa League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China.
China reveals Shenzhou 20 astronaut crew launching to Tiangong space station
a man with dirty-blond hair and a light beard wearing a black suit, white shirt and tan tie pumps right fist in the air as he rings the closing bell at the new york stock exchange. Other men in suits applaud around him.
NASA's SPHEREx team rings bell at New York Stock Exchange | Space picture of the day for April 23, 2025
a dome-like structure surrounded by cranes is silhouetted against a large orange sun
Incredible photo catches the sun rising behind the world's largest telescope
Apple TV+ logo on Space deals background
Last chance! This Apple TV+ offer is one of the best streaming deals we've ever seen – but hurry, there's only one day left to grab 70% off
a bright lyrid meteor streaks through a star studded sky and is reflected in a body of water below.
Lyrid meteor shower 2025 delights stargazers with the help of a dramatic fireball display (photos)
An image of the Hubble Space Telescope hovering in Earth&#039;s orbit.
The Hubble Space Telescope turns 35 as NASA budget cuts loom. How many more birthdays will it have?
a white, cloudy spiral in the center of the image is surrounded by wispy puffs of red gas. thousands of stars dot the background
Gorgeous deep space photo captures the Andromeda Galaxy surrounded by glowing gas