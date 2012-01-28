Best Space Photos of the Week - Jan. 28, 2012

Blue Marble, Sandy Dunes and Green Martians
Spectacular space images filled the last week of January, including one stunning photo from NASA's newest Earth-watching satellite and a brilliant image of a shooting star soaring over castle ruins.
Take a look at the most stunning space photos of the week here.
'Mars Attacks' Invades Comics for 50th Anniversary
Next time you see something in the sky, it might not be a bird, a plane, or even Superman. It could be Martians. [Full Story]
Spectacular Northern Lights From Solar Storm Wow Skywatchers
A dazzling display of auroras lit up the far northern skies Tuesday night (Jan. 24) in a supercharged light show captured on camera by skywatchers around the world. "I was screaming from excitement like a small kid at Christmas," said skywatcher Jens Buchmann from Kiruna, Sweden. [Full Story]
Huge Asteroid Vesta May Be Packed With Water Ice
The giant asteroid Vesta may contain a vast supply of water ice, a supply that has sat frozen for billions of years, a new study reveals. [Full Story]
Titan Sand Dunes Reveal Clues of Saturn Moon's Past
New observations from NASA's Cassini spacecraft that reveal variations in Titan's dunes could shed light on the huge moon's geologic and climatic history. [Full Story]
Most Massive Galaxies Had Frenzied Star-Forming Pasts
A team of astronomers has found the strongest link so far between the most powerful bursts of star formation in the early universe, and the most massive galaxies found today. [Full Story]
NASA Telescope Discovers 26 Alien Planets Around 11 Different Stars
NASA's prolific planet-hunting spacecraft has hit the jackpot again, discovering 11 new planetary systems that are home to 26 confirmed alien planets. [Full Story]
Hello, Earth! Satellite Snaps Amazing 'Blue Marble' Photo
NASA's newest Earth-watching satellite has sent back a breathtaking image of our "Blue Marble" that offers a taste of the orbiting observatory's vast capabilities. [Full Story]
Shooting Star Streaks Over Castle Ruins in Skywatcher Photo
A shooting star streaks across the sky over castle ruins in the small town of Veszprem, Hungary, in this photo taken by an amateur skywatcher. [Full Story]
Sun Unleashes Strongest Flare Yet of 2012
A massive solar flare — the strongest one so far this year — erupted today (Jan. 27) from the same active region of the sun that triggered a raging solar tempest earlier this week. [Full Story]
Robotic Russian Supply Ship Docks at Space Station
A robotic Russian cargo ship pulled up to the International Space Station Friday (Jan. 27), delivering tons of fresh fruit, clothing and other vital supplies for the orbiting lab's six-man crew. [Full Story]
