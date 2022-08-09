The last supermoon of the year rises Thursday: Watch it online for free

The full moon of August, known as the Surgeon Moon, will occur on Thursday (Aug. 11) at approximately 9:36 p.m. EDT (0136 GMT on Aug. 12).

The last supermoon of the year will rise on Thursday (Aug. 11), and you can watch it online in the early hours of Friday morning (Aug. 12) as it shines above Rome's historic skyline.

Weather permitting, the Virtual Telescope Project will begin its livestream Friday (Aug. 12) at 01:30 a.m. EDT (0530 GMT). You can watch the last supermoon of the year at the project's website (opens in new tab) or here at Space.com.

"Seeing the full moon, especially when 'super,' rising/setting above Rome is a unique emotion," project founder Gianluca Masi wrote in a statement (opens in new tab)."Our satellite hangs above the legendary skyline of the Eternal City, with its glorious monuments, adding their magic to the experience."

Related: The brightest planets in August's night sky: How to see them (and when)

TOP TELESCOPE PICK! (Image credit: Celestron) Looking for a telescope for the next stargazing event? We recommend the Celestron Astro Fi 102 (opens in new tab) as the top pick in our best beginner's telescope guide.

The full moon of August, known as the Surgeon Moon, will occur on Thursday (Aug. 11) at approximately 9:36 p.m. EDT and 6:36 p.m. PDT (Friday at 0136 GMT). It will occur when the moon is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth, making it a "supermoon" according to Fred Espanak (opens in new tab), an eclipse expert and retired NASA astrophysicist.

We have already witnessed three supermoons this year, in May, June and July.

Surprisingly, supermoon streaks like the one we've seen this year are not particularly uncommon. Per Espanak's website (opens in new tab), 2023 will also see four consecutive full supermoons, as will 2024. Even 2025 has three in a row.

If you're looking for a telescope or binoculars to observe the last supermoon of the year, our guides for the best binoculars deals and the best telescope deals now can help. But bear in mind that, during a full moon, the moon and sun are opposite each other and sunlight strikes the moon face-on. As such, it can be tricky to make out particular features on the lunar surface in detail due to the lack of shadows.

Editor's Note: If you snap a photo of the Sturgeon supermoon and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.