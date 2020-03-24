You can watch 'Star Trek: Picard' for free right now thanks to Patrick Stewart

Our #StarTrekPicard season finale is Thursday, and starting today until 4/23, you can watch for free on @CBSAllAccess in the US with the code: GIFT. https://t.co/i2IfFQN3I8It's felt good to bring Picard back. I can't wait to reunite with our cast and crew for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/lSmtMxgrN8March 24, 2020

"Star Trek: Picard" is warping toward an epic season one finale on Thursday (March 26) and if you're in the U.S. and not watching yet, series star Sir Patrick Stewart wants you to "make it so."

On Twitter today, Stewart announced that Trek fans in the United States can now watch "Star Trek: Picard" for free on CBS All Access using the code "GIFT." The code is valid through April 23, so you'll have to act soon to binge the series.

CBS All Access is a subscription service that starts at $5.99 a month. In addition to the free "Picard" episodes, you can try CBS All Access for a week free here.

In "Star Trek: Picard," we follow Stewart as the iconic (now-retired) Jean-Luc Picard as he investigates a web of intrigue involving synthetic lifeforms, the Borg, Romulans and a Federation that's not exactly what it was in "The Next Generation." CBS All Access has already green-lit the series for a second season. The streaming service is also home to a prequel series called "Star Trek: Discovery," and the upcoming "Section 31" spin-off show.

"It's felt good to bring Picard back," Stewart wrote on Twitter (you can follow him @SirPatStew). "I can't wait to reunite with our cast and crew for Season 2."

